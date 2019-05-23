DiscoverOrg Named One of Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces 2019

Sales and marketing technology leader earns award for 2nd time based on standout employee engagement and satisfaction

VANCOUVER, Wash., May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DiscoverOrg, the world’s leading B2B sales and marketing intelligence solution, today announced that it has been named one of Inc. magazine’s Best Workplaces for 2019. This is the company’s second Best Workplaces award from Inc. magazine.

Organizations earn honors on the Inc. Best Workplaces list based on a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of private American companies that have created exceptional workplaces through vibrant cultures, deep employee engagement, and stellar benefits. Collecting data on nearly 2,000 submissions, Inc. singled out 346 finalists.

DiscoverOrg, along with each nominated organization, took part in an employee survey on topics including trust, management effectiveness, unique perks, and confidence in the future. Inc. gathered, analyzed, and audited the data. DiscoverOrg is honored to be in the company of such incredible organizations leading the way in employee recognition, performance management, and diversity.

“It’s been over ten years since we built our company from the ground up; and each one of the building blocks was stacked by the hard work, passion, and the relentless drive of every single one of our employees,” says Henry Schuck, DiscoverOrg CEO. “Great companies are made up of great people and we are lucky to have so many of them on this journey with us.”

All companies had to have a minimum of 10 employees and be U.S.-based, privately held, and independent—that is, not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies.

“With today’s tight labor market, building a great corporate culture is more important than ever,” says Inc. magazine editor in chief James Ledbetter. “The companies on Inc.’s Best Workplaces list are setting an example that the whole country can learn from.”

About DiscoverOrg

Whatever your next stage of growth, DiscoverOrg will get you there faster. Almost 15,000 growthbound organizations depend on DiscoverOrg’s deep B2B intelligence to drive their sales, marketing and recruiting activities. Our award-winning solutions provide a stream of accurate and actionable company and contact insights that can be used to find, connect with and sell to target buyers and hires more effectively – all integrated into the leading CRM, Sales Engagement and Marketing Automation Tools on the market.

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today’s innovative company builders. Winner of Advertising Age’s “A-List” in January 2015, and a National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012, Inc. has a monthly audience reach that’s grown from two million in 2010 to more than 20 million today. For more information, visit Inc.com.

