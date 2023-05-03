Artist’s Rendering Photo Caption: Artist’s rendering of “Duck, Duck, Goose: Waterfowl of the Mississippi Flyway,” a new permanent exhibit opening at Discovery Park Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.

Discovery Park Members Photo Caption: Discovery Park staff members begin preparing for the installation of “Duck, Duck, Goose: Waterfowl of the Mississippi Flyway.” The new exhibit will open Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. Pictured l to r: Tom Terrell, maintenance; Sam Minyard, information technology; and Jennifer Wildes, collections and exhibits.

Union City, Tenn., May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (Union City, Tennessee, May 3, 2023) Discovery Park of America announced new major gifts today to help fund a $1 million permanent exhibit, “Duck, Duck, Goose: Waterfowl of the Mississippi Flyway.” It will open for the public on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, at the 100,000-square-foot museum and 50-acre heritage park in Union City, Tennessee.

The family of William A. (Bill) Homra has made a significant gift for the exhibit in memory of Homra, a businessman who had a passion for the sport of duck hunting.

Homra was born and made his home in Fulton, Kentucky. His successful business ventures included Fulton’s Leader Sporting Goods, The Sportster, Capone’s Restaurant, Buck’s Party Mart and the Hollywood Showcase Theater. An avid hunter and fisherman, Homra began his career selling fishing gear from the back of his van to small grocery stores from Hickman, Kentucky to Reelfoot Lake. Homra was a charter member of the Fulton and South Fulton chapter of Ducks Unlimited.

The Homra family joins Ducks Unlimited, the world’s leader in wetlands and waterfowl conservation, as a premier sponsor of the exhibit, which was designed and built by Louisville, Kentucky firm Solid Light. Under the leadership of George Dunklin, Ducks Unlimited past president, the exhibit will include the Ducks Unlimited Conservation Theater in memory of William A. (Bill) Homra and his late son, Allen Homra.

“Allen was one of my closest friends,” Dunklin said, “and I believe he and his father having such a prominent role in the creation of this exhibit on conservation and waterfowl is a tribute and legacy in which they would take great pride.”

Allen Homra moved to Stuttgart, Arkansas on a temporary assignment with Edward Jones in 1988, shortly after graduating from the University of Mississippi. He made the area his home for the remainder of his life. Homra built one of the country’s Top 10 Edward Jones financial consulting practices. He was a passionate duck hunter and, in addition to supporting numerous nonprofit and faith-based organizations in his community, was a Ducks Unlimited sponsor for 25 years.

Other significant contributions to the exhibit have been made by The George H. Dunklin Jr. Family Foundation, the Deupree Family Foundation, Commercial Bank and Trust Company, Ann and Steve Reynolds, Marisa and Collin Cahill, Dr. Amy and Doug Cahill, Sam Hamra, Todd Endl, Doug Leech, Lisa and Kent Hutchins and Janet and Mike Gossum.

Partners in the exhibit also include the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Five Oaks Lodge, Final Flight Outfitters Inc., First Choice Farm and Lawn, Parker’s Outfitting, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Robert E. and Jenny D. Kirkland Foundation. For a complete listing of all donors, visit DiscoveryParkofAmerica.com/duck.

At a recent update with exhibit stakeholders, including associates from Discovery Park and Ducks Unlimited, the designers and exhibit production team at Solid Light presented some of the early exhibit details. The general theme is an exploration of the intersection of waterfowl hunting and conservation and the importance of the Mississippi Flyway. Featured in the exhibit will be:

Research provided by the Cohen Wildlife Research Lab, leading conservationists and researchers in waterfowl migration, illustrating migration patterns and other facts about waterfowl

Interactive touch stations that bring cutting-edge data to life in a fun way

Immersive experiences that give visitors an opportunity to discover waterfowl biology and habitats, along with the sights and sounds of the various types of ducks and geese

The Ducks Unlimited Conservation Experience in memory of William A. (Bill) Homra and Allen Homra, an immersive, scenic world where the latest technology brings to life the stories of the people of Ducks Unlimited and the conservation values for which they are known

An exploration of the art of waterfowl hunting featuring duck and goose calls and decoys that are as much works of art as they are tools

A look at hunting gear used in the sport and its evolution through the years

A recreation of Theodore Roosevelt’s Maltese Cross Cabin telling the story of “the conservation president” and his enduring impact on the sport of hunting

A recreation of a “Reelfoot Lake-style” duck blind on the museum’s North Lake, providing a one-of-a-kind experience for visitors, especially those unfamiliar with hunting

One stakeholder who participated in the presentation was Kelley Powers, one of the founders and owners of Final Flight Outfitters Inc., a mail-order catalog company, e-commerce site and waterfowl retail store in Union City, Tennessee, and a partner in the exhibit.

“I’m very impressed with the work Solid Light has done and how they are presenting the information in a fun, interactive way,” Powers said. “I’m sure many will leave with a new appreciation for waterfowl hunting and the work being done in the field of conservation. I’m especially grateful this will be in my hometown to add to the overall experience of our visitors from around the world.”

Visit DiscoveryParkofAmerica.com/duck to learn more about the exhibit. To partner with Discovery Park on this exhibit or for more information, email Mary Nita Bondurant at mbondurant@discoveryparkofamerica.com or call 731-676-3556.

About Discovery Park of America

The mission of Discovery Park of America, a premier world-class museum and heritage park located in Union City, Tennessee, is to inspire children and adults to see beyond. Included is a 100,000-square-foot museum featuring 9 interactive exhibit galleries with additional space for temporary exhibits from around the world and a 50-acre heritage park. Discovery Park of America is a 501(c)(3) public charity funded by generous individuals, corporations and foundations including its principal funder, the Robert E. and Jenny D. Kirkland Foundation. For more information, visit DiscoveryParkofAmerica.com, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

