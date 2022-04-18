Breaking News
Discovery Senior Living Named Three-Time Winner in 2022 Aspect Awards Competition

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 16 mins ago

Three of the senior housing provider’s newest, original print and digital marketing campaigns were honored for messaging and creative excellence by a national judging panel in the annual competition presented by Aging Media Network.

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Discovery Senior Living and in-house creative arm, Discovery Marketing Group, kicked off the 2022 awards session by winning three Aspect Awards for creative excellence in messaging and multimedia design. Presented by Aging Media Network (AMN), the Aspect Awards honor the best examples of advertising, public relations and marketing of products and services in the health care continuum, with winners chosen by a nationwide panel of judges.

Competing in the Senior Housing and Senior Living category, Discovery Senior Living won first place Aspect Awards in the Digital Display/PPC Campaign category with its “SHINE a Light on Memory Care” digital ad program, and in the Print, Direct Mail & Billboard category with the “Because She’s Mom/He’s Dad” marketing and ad campaign. The agency also claimed second-highest honor in the Digital Display/PPC Campaign for its “A Place to Grow” digital Ad Campaign.

A recap of Discovery’s Aspect-Award-Winning works:

  • Best Digital Display/PPC Campaign: “SHINE a Light on Memory Care” (First Place) 
  • Best Print, Direct Mail & Billboard Campaign: “Because She’s Mom/He’s Dad” (First Place)
  • Best Digital Display/PPC Campaign: “A Place to Grow” (Second Place) 

As the senior care industry approaches a post-pandemic future, marketing and advertising will play key roles in recovery across the continuum,” said George Yedinak, Executive Vice President of Aging Media Network. “The focus is shifting back to growth, occupancy and census, and this year’s Aspect Awards entries took an innovative lens to that change.”

The Aspect Award victories are the first in 2022 for Discovery Senior Living and Discovery Marketing Group, which won 21 industry, national and global awards for creative excellence in the 2021 awards session.

Discovery Senior Living currently owns and operates a national, multi-branded portfolio of more than 110 communities in 19 states.

About Discovery Senior Living

Discovery Senior Living is a family of companies that includes Discovery Management Group, Morada Senior Living, TerraBella Senior Living, Discovery Development Group, Discovery Design Concepts, Discovery Marketing Group, and Discovery At Home, a Medicare-certified home healthcare company. With almost three decades of experience, the award-winning management group has been developing, building, marketing, and operating upscale senior-living communities across the United States. By leveraging its innovative “Experiential Living” philosophy across a growing portfolio of more than 15,000 existing homes or homes under development, Discovery Senior Living is a recognized industry leader for lifestyle customization and today ranks among the 10 largest U.S. senior living operators and providers.

Media Inquiries

Heidi LaVanway, Vice President of Marketing

HLaVanway@DiscoveryMGT.com| 239.301.5330

