Discovery Senior Living Realigns Flagship Discovery Village Portfolio; Names Cindy Crowley New National Brand Manager

Crowley will oversee a core group of Discovery Village continuum-of-care communities in key Florida markets, with the move underscoring Discovery’s ongoing efforts to deliver precise, targeted management of its national and regional, multi-branded community portfolios.

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Discovery Senior Living (“Discovery”) has executed a strategic realignment of its signature Discovery Village portfolio and announced the appointment of Cindy Crowley as National Brand Manager. Crowley will focus on a collection of Discovery Village communities in Florida, most of which feature large, Independent Living buildings with separate, continuing care offerings (Assisted Living/Memory Care) on the shared campuses.

It’s the second National Brand Manager position established by Discovery, which designed the new role to better align leadership over common assets, enable future portfolio growth and efficiently allocate corporate resources to drive performance and solve portfolio- and community-specific challenges. 

Crowley has served the Discovery organization since 2019, most recently as Regional Director of Sales, where she helped engineer a COVID-era resurgence in the company’s original Aston Gardens portfolio. As National Brand Manager, Crowley will be a key driver of fiscal and operations strategies, as well as focused sales and marketing initiatives for Discovery Village At Boynton Beach, Discovery Village At The Forum (Ft. Myers, FL), Discovery Village At Naples, and Discovery Village At Sarasota Bay.

Today marks an important step in the execution of our big picture strategy, as we move to segment the larger Discovery Village portfolio into manageable groups in accordance with their size and available living options,” said Bill Sciortino, COO for Discovery Senior Living. “Positioning and empowering outstanding leaders like Cindy, and leveraging the power of corporate resources including the latest business intelligence and analytics are crucial as we seek to optimize management of each geographic area and asset category, whether regionally or nationally branded.”

Discovery Senior Living currently owns and operates a portfolio of 110 communities in 16 states.

About Discovery Senior Living

Discovery Senior Living is a family of companies that includes Discovery Management Group, Morada Senior Living, TerraBella Senior Living, Discovery Development Group, Discovery Design Concepts, Discovery Marketing Group, and Discovery At Home, a Medicare-certified home healthcare company. With almost three decades of experience, the award-winning management group has been developing, building, marketing, and operating upscale senior-living communities across the United States. By leveraging its innovative “Experiential Living” philosophy across a growing portfolio of more than 15,000 existing homes or homes under development, Discovery Senior Living is a recognized industry leader for lifestyle customization and today ranks among the 10 largest U.S. senior living operators and providers.

Media Inquiries

Heidi LaVanway, Vice President of Marketing

HLaVanway@DiscoveryMGT.com| 239.301.5330

Discovery Senior Living has appointed Cindy Crowley as National Brand Manager presiding over key, flagship Discovery Village communities in Florida.

