New innovations and integrations coupled with industry leading customer satisfaction bring 40%+ growth in platform usage

Seattle, WA, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Discuss, the leading purpose-built platform for turning experiences into insights, announced today another year of record growth in 2022, with research sessions being run on its platform up 42% as compared to 2021.

As CX, UX, and market research professionals increasingly turn to Discuss for actionable insights, the company also made it even easier to share highlight reels and in-the-moment micro insights with colleagues through its one-click sharing capabilities introduced this past year. These new capabilities led to a 2x increase in the sharing and watching of video clips, which helps to further democratize research and make it easier for more people to not just focus on spreadsheets and tables of customer data points, but instead gain real customer understanding and empathy.

Customers with active projects rose sharply in 2022, with global organizations such as Mars Wrigley, Seventh Generation, HP, and Viking Cruises, along with agencies like Shapiro & Raj – the #1 ranked strategic insights consultancy for 2022 by GRIT, Fresh Squeezed Ideas and The Sound joining the Discuss family. In total, approximately 250,000 people leveraged the Discuss platform in 2022, from those doing the research, those who coordinate all of the respondents and recruitment through the robust respondent hub, those who moderate it, observe it (using the specialized ‘backroom’ capabilities), and respondents who participate in the research.

In 2022, Discuss also saw significant industry recognition, most recently from G2’s Winter report for User Research, where the company placed as a Leader. It also had the highest scores for NPS, Ease of Doing Business With, Quality of Support, and Likelihood to Recommend. These results were driven from having an industry leading platform and excellent customer service.

Examples of what clients highlighted in their G2 feedback include points such as “Discuss is the perfect one-stop-shop!” – Katie Shaw, VP of Operations at Wonderlust; and “Discuss is a pivotal tool for collecting consumer insights,” – Rita Johnson, Brand Advocate at Seventh Generation.

What originally started out a decade ago as a tool to run virtual video-based qualitative research has now fully evolved into a People Experience Platform that facilitates both live and self-captured feedback while enabling in-depth insights at scale. The software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform helps users quickly understand key themes and sentiment, and then easily share those learnings with colleagues and peers.

“Our continued growth during these challenging macro economic times underscores our value in providing a purpose-built platform with unmatched support that’s delivering faster, better understanding of customers and helping drive strategic decisions,” said Simon Glass, CEO of Discuss. “With the innovations that Discuss has brought to the market over the past year, we are enabling organizations within virtually every industry to conduct qualitative research at a quantitative scale.”

To schedule a demo of the Discuss People Experience Platform, visit: https://www.discuss.io/get-started/, or register for this live Insight Platform Demo on February 15, 2023 at 10:00 am EST.

###

About Discuss

Discuss is helping leading organizations, brands and agencies across the globe turn people’s experiences into insights. Hundreds of thousands of Market Insights, CX and UX professionals trust Discuss to go beyond data points and bring in-depth insights to life across their organization in real-time, transforming customer relationships. With Discuss, hundreds of global brands and agencies such as Unilever, Target, Ipsos, KraftHeinz, HP, Ford, and Mastercard are making more informed strategic decisions faster than ever before. For more information, visit www.discuss.io.

CONTACT: Meredith Bagnulo Discuss 303-513-7494 meredith.bagnulo@discuss.io