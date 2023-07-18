44% Y-o-Y Growth in Platform Use Underscores Value of the Company’s Connected MRX Platform for Virtual Qualitative Research

Seattle, WA, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Discuss, the leading purpose-built platform for turning experiences into insights, announced that it has experienced another period of record growth, with a 44% increase in the use of its People Experience Platform in the first half of 2023 as compared to the first half of 2022. In the most recent quarter, the company again experienced significant increased revenue growth, despite the broader macroeconomic headwinds.

Additionally, as Discuss continues to focus on ease of use and expanding its platform to support the myriad of qualitative research use cases, along with introducing powerful, generative AI reporting through new innovations like Genie, and new tools that accelerate recruiting respondents, more and more customers are now feeling comfortable to run their qualitative research themselves (known as DIY). Those efforts have led to a 94% increase in DIY research on its platform in H1 2023 vs. H1 2022.

“Although we couldn’t be more proud of the momentum we’ve experienced, we feel even more excited in how we’ve positioned ourselves for further scaling and even bigger growth moving forward,” said Adam Mertz, SVP of Product & Marketing at Discuss. “We have a relentless focus on customer satisfaction combined with a spirit of innovation and nimbleness that is unmatched in the market research space, as evidenced by being the first mover in our space to incorporate generative AI (Genie) in our platform, our Strong Performer recognition by Forrester in their Experience Research Platforms Wave and highest possible rating for our roadmap, as well as our G2 leader recognition in their Recent Summer reports with top scores in ease of use, ease of doing business with, and quality of support.”

The first half of 2023 again saw many recognizable brands as well as many agencies and consultancies become part of the Discuss family, including the likes of Universal McCann, Sanofi, Escalent, DuckDuckGo, Perrigo, and dozens of others. To support its continued international growth, Discuss also added several new roles including David Bailey, it’s new EMEA and APAC Sales Director. Additionally, Discuss introduced its new Partner Ecosystem that includes organizations such as Ipsos, User Interviews, Fuel Cycle, Fuel Cycle and many others. The ecosystem is focused on connecting the research technology, processes and subject matter experts often needed to maximize qualitative insights.

Regarding new innovation, within weeks of OpenAI releasing it’s API in March, Discuss was the first mover in the qual research space that leveraged the OpenAI engine with Genie, a generative AI-based assistant that is already in use by dozens of customers and has generated hundreds of session summaries, saving thousands of hours across its customers in the creation of research project summary reports.

In keeping its focus on delivering innovation that drives business impact, the company hired former Qualtrics leader Jesse Thomson as Vice President of Engineering to help scale the development and technology team of its award-winning platform.

See for yourself how Discuss is leading the MRX innovation pack. Discuss will be exhibiting in Booth #420 this week at The Quirks Event, July 19-20, 2023 in New York City. Stop by to see a demo of the Discuss People Experience Platform or meet with a Discuss representative.

###

