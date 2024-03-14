Rachael Rollins, the disgraced former U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts nominated by President Biden, has had her law license suspended less than a year after resigning from her position amid a lengthy DOJ investigation, court documents show.

According to Massachusetts Appellate Court records, Rollins — who was paraded as a rising “national leader” after Biden nominated her for U.S. attorney — had her license to practice law in the state suspended effective Feb. 20 due to the

[Read Full story at source]