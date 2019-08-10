Disgraced money manager Jeffrey Epstein dead in apparent suicide

Disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein was found dead on Saturday after an apparent suicide in the New York jail cell where he was being held without bail on sex-trafficking charges, and a source said he was not on suicide watch at the time of his death.
