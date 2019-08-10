Disgraced U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein found dead in apparent suicide

U.S. billionaire Jeffrey Epstein was found dead early on Saturday after an apparent suicide in the New York jail cell where he was being held without bail on federal sex-trafficking charges, and a source said the FBI was investigating his death.
