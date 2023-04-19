NEW YORK, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: February 22, 2021 to February 27, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 22, 2023

DISH Network Corporation NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that DISH Network Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company overstated its operational efficiency and maintained deficient cybersecurity and information technology infrastructure; (ii) as a result of the foregoing, the Company was unable to properly secure customer data, leaving it vulnerable to access by malicious third parties; (iii) the foregoing cybersecurity deficiencies also both rendered Dish’s operations susceptible to widespread service outages and hindered the Company’s ability to respond to such outages; and (iv) as a result, the company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

