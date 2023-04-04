Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Portnoy Law Firm advises DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) investors that a lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased DISH securities between February 22, 2021 to February 27, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy to discuss their legal rights.

According to the filed complaint, DISH Network Corporation is accused of making materially false and/or misleading statements or failing to disclose important information. The complaint alleges that the company overstated its operational efficiency and had deficient cybersecurity and information technology infrastructure. As a result, customer data was left vulnerable to access by malicious third parties. These cybersecurity deficiencies also left the company susceptible to widespread service outages and hindered their ability to respond to such outages. The complaint states that the company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times as a result of these issues.

