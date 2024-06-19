Dishwasher industry is projected to witness a CAGR of 5.4% during the period 2024-2032. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for reducing energy & water consumption has spurred product innovations in automatic dishwashers.

Dishwasher Market size is estimated to be valued at over USD 6.6 billion by the end of 2032. The industry growth is driven by the increasing consumer awareness and strong demand for convenience.

As busy lifestyles are prevalent, especially among urban dwellers, the need for time-saving household appliances, has surged. Consumers are recognizing the benefits of passive washing to save time and reduce daily chores, making dishwashers an attractive addition to the modern kitchen. Higher disposable incomes in many areas is also allowing more households to afford these devices.

Technological advancements and innovations will also influence the market progression. For instance, in July 2023, Bosch Home Appliances unveiled a major update to its dishwasher line by introducing the innovative PowerControl™ spray arm technology in 800 and Benchmark Series models, along with other new features. Modern dishwashers deployed with energy-efficient features, intelligent technology integration and advanced functionality are appealing to both environmentally conscious consumers and tech-savvy individuals. With the rising popularity of features like water conservation, noise reduction, and connectivity, manufacturers are constantly improving products to meet the needs of different customers, further stimulating the industry gains.

Rising adoption of integrated dishwashers

Based on product type, the dishwasher market from the integrated/ built-in segment is slated to witness decent growth between 2024 and 2032 due to its rising appeal among modern homeowners and remodelers who demand simple kitchen designs. Built-in dishwashers provide a stylish, unobtrusive look that matches modern aesthetic tastes, blends with dishwashers, and creates a cohesive, smooth look. The built-in section features advanced functions and customization options for meeting the growing demand for high-performance, bespoke kitchen solutions. As more consumers prioritize functionality and style in their home development, the popularity of integrated dishwashers will continue to grow.

Smart dishwashers to gain traction

Dishwasher market from the smart dishwasher technology segment is projected to witness lucrative expansion between 2024 to 2032 attributed to innovative features that enhance user convenience, efficiency, and connectivity. With built-in Wi-Fi and app-based controls, smart dishwashers allow users to operate and manage their devices remotely, fostering a smart home ecosystem. These devices are also incorporated with advanced functionalities, such as energy consumption management, cycle optimization, and integration of voice assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant to provide a better user experience.

Asia Pacific to emerge as a lucrative market

Asia Pacific dishwasher market is estimated to attain substantial valuation by 2032 attributed to the rapid urbanization and the burgeoning middle class with increasing disposable incomes. Rising adoption of modern appliances as consumers are seeking convenience in daily tasks will drive the product uptake in the region. The expansion of retail sector and the proliferation of e-commerce platforms are making dishwashers accessible to more people. Cultural shifts in smaller families and dual-income households in countries, such as China, India and Southeast Asia are contributing to the demand for time-saving home appliances, adding to the regional industry expansion.

Dishwasher Market Participants

Some of the prominent dishwasher industry players include Voltas, Electrolux AB, Hindware Home Innovation Limited, LG Electronics, IFB Appliances, Haier, Dacor, Inc., Whirlpool Corporation, Godrej, Miele, Meiko, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung, Panasonic, and The Smeg Group.

These firms are working on new product developments, acquisitions, and mergers to widen their product portfolio. For instance, in November 2023, Whirlpool launched a new third-load dishwasher that adds integrated sprinklers.

