The increasing occurrence of hospital-acquired infections is a factor influencing disinfecting wipes market expansion

Rockville , Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global Disinfecting Wipes Market is anticipated to reach a value of US $12 Bn by 2033 while climbing at a 6% CAGR.

Disinfecting wipes are pre-moistened sheets containing cleaning agents that effectively eliminate bacteria and viruses on surfaces. They offer convenience, as they’re portable and require no additional mixing or measuring. The wipes are time-efficient, providing a quick and controlled application of disinfectant without the need for separate cleaning solutions. Their portability makes them practical for on-the-go use, and they’re versatile for various surfaces. With disposable wipes, there’s a reduced risk of cross-contamination, and the pre-moistened design ensures a controlled and consistent application of the disinfectant.

Key Segments of Disinfecting Wipes Market Research Report

By Product Type By Use Case By Structure By Material By Application Biodegradable

Non-biodegradable Disposable

Reusable Spunlace

Airlaid

Drylaid

Wetlaid

Others Fibers Polyester Wood Pulp Fluff Pulp Specialty Paper Pulp Rayon Others

Polymers/Others Polypropylene Polymer Other Raw Materials

Industrial Wipes Food Services Health Care

Consumer Wipes Baby Care Wipes Personal Care Wipes Household or Homecare Wipes Others



The growth of the Disinfecting Wipes Market is primarily driven by increasing awareness of hygiene and sanitation practices, especially in the context of global efforts to combat infectious diseases. The ongoing emphasis on personal and public health, coupled with the convenience and effectiveness offered by disinfecting wipes, has fueled their demand.

This sector is dealing with a challenge due to the growing awareness of environmental sustainability. Disposable wipes, a major product in this market, contribute to waste, prompting the need for more eco-friendly options. Moreover, Concerns about the chemicals present in disinfecting wipes may lead to consumer hesitancy or preference for alternative products perceived as safer.

Key Takeaways:

In Germany, market growth is expected due to increased demand for home care products and a rise in local production of disposable disinfecting wipes. Ongoing investments in research and development and improvements in healthcare infrastructure are also key factors supporting this anticipated growth.

In Japan, market growth is driven by increased investments in hospitality, regulatory approvals, a growing emphasis on cleaning, evolving hygiene standards, and rising consumption of industrial wipes. Heightened consumer awareness of preventive healthcare is also boosting the market’s value in the country.

Sixty percent of the global market is dominated by disposable disinfecting wipes, primarily chosen for their exceptional absorption capacity. The preference for these wipes stems from their ease of disposal and a beneficial feature that reduces the risk of cross-contamination.

Disinfecting wipes are preferred and are gaining traction due to rising awareness of infectious disease prevention and a growing demand for convenient and effective cleaning solutions – Says Fact.MR Expert

Market Competition

Prominent players consistently engage in research and testing of novel chemical formulations, emphasizing the improvement of safety and performance features. Leading companies in the market comprise The Clorox Company, Johnson & Johnson, Dreumex B.V., Pluswipes, STERIS, The Hygiene Company, and Kimberly-Clark Corporation.

In August 2020, Clorox Corporation launched two fresh product lines of disinfecting wipes and wet mopping cloths named Clorox and Clorox Scentiva. These brands have received approval from the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and are suitable for cleaning non-porous hard surfaces.

Winning strategies

Market Leaders must focus on creating wipes with antiviral properties. With the increasing emphasis on hygiene and infection prevention, developing formulations that effectively combat viruses, including new strains, becomes a key differentiator in the market.

Recognizing the importance of family-friendly solutions, some players introduce disinfecting wipes that are safe for use around children and pets. These wipes address the concerns of households with young children or pets, ensuring a broader consumer base.

Exploring smart packaging solutions with Internet of Things (IoT) technologies is a wise move in the market. This includes adding smart sensors to indicate usage levels or expiration dates on the packaging, providing users with convenient information.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2033) USD 12 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 6% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 176 Figures



