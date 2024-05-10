Disney heiress, Abigail Disney, evoked the classic Disney movie, Old Yeller, in a recent play to call on voters to oppose the Republican Party after South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s recent book detailed her shooting her ranch dog.
“My great-uncle Walt Disney knew the magic place animals have in the hearts of families everywhere,” Disney wrote in an email released by the Progressive Change Campaign Committee (PCCC) and obtained exclusively by the Guardian.
Disne
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Disney heiress goes after ‘potential Trump VP’ Kristi Noem with ‘Old Yeller’ comparison - May 10, 2024
- Former Kentucky prosecutor accused of trading favors for meth and sex pleads guilty - May 10, 2024
- Trump ally Steve Bannon loses appeal on contempt conviction as he fights to stay out of prison - May 10, 2024