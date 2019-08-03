Disney report to shine spotlight on streaming war

Quarterly reports next week from Walt Disney Co, CBS and Viacom will likely highlight increasing competition in video streaming and could spark volatility in the so-called communication services sector, which has outperformed since it was overhauled last year.
