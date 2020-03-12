Walt Disney Co will close its Disneyland and California Adventure theme parks in Southern California from Saturday through the end of the month due to the global outbreak of coronavirus, the company said on Thursday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Disney to shut California parks through March over coronavirus - March 12, 2020
- U.S. judge orders WikiLeaks source Chelsea Manning released from prison - March 12, 2020
- Schools ordered to close in three Seattle-area counties - March 12, 2020