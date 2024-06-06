The Walt Disney Co. moved to a loss in its second quarter, hampered by significantly higher restructuring and impairment charges, but its adjusted profit topped Wall Street’s view and its streaming business was profitable.
Latest posts by AP Business News Editor (see all)
- Wisconsin wedding barns sue over state’s new liquor law requiring licensing - June 6, 2024
- Disney’s streaming business turns a profit in first financial report since challenge to Iger - June 6, 2024
- Malaysian government defends presence of companies that supply weapons to Israel at defense show - June 6, 2024