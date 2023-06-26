Increase in usage of polycarboxylates in detergents and utilization of dispersing agents in cosmetics are likely to drive market demand for dispersion polymer. Demand for performance-driven and excellent products is rising across industries, including construction, automotive, and consumer goods.
Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global dispersant polymer market was valued at US$ 7.2 Bn in 2022. It is estimated to advance at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2023 to 2031 to reach US$ 14.3 Bn by the end of 2031.
Dispersant polymers have gained popularity due to the implementation of strict environmental rules, particularly in sectors where reducing emissions and waste is essential. Companies in the global market utilize various strategies to maintain their competitive edge and address the changing needs of end consumers. Manufacturers are capitalizing on the attractive opportunities in the dispersant polymer industry by emphasizing on the development of distribution networks, alliances, and partnerships with regional distributors and suppliers. As a result, they can serve a larger consumer base and expand into other regions.
Market Snapshot:
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Market Revenue
|US$ 7.2 Bn
|Estimated Value
|US$ 14.3 Bn
|Growth Rate – CAGR
|8.0%
|Forecast Period
|2023-2031
|No. of Pages
|504 Pages
|Market Segmentation
|Chemistry, Technology, Source, Form, End-use
|Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America
|Companies Covered
|Nouryon,Ashland Global Holdings Inc.,Borregaard AS, LANXESS Deutschland GmbH, Solvay SA, Shandong Taihe Water Treatment Technologies Co. Ltd,
Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Sasol Limited, RSD Polymers Pvt. Ltd, Evonik Industries AG,
Croda International Plc, The Dow Chemical Company, The Lubrizol Corporation
Global Dispersant Polymer Market: Key Players
Dispersant polymers are expected to lead the market as these help processes have less of a detrimental effect on the environment by enhancing the dispersion of solid particles and lowering usage of hazardous chemicals.
Dispersant polymers are essential in the formulation of cosmetics, since these enhance performance, texture, and stability, which is anticipated to drive market development.
Key Findings of Market Report
Based on chemistry, the carbopol dispersion segment is anticipated to dominate the global market during the forecast period. A series of synthetic polymers called polyacrylic acid, or carbomer, is referred to by the trademarked term carbopol. Personal care, medicines, and household items are just a few of the industries that employ these polymers extensively.
Global Dispersant Polymer Market: Growth Drivers
Linear polycarboxylates that dissolve in water are utilized to make various home cleaning solutions, including hard surface cleaners, automated dishwashing detergents, bar soaps, and laundry detergents. These are also used in different technical applications and cleaning procedures for businesses and institutions.
The cosmetics industry has witnessed a sharp rise in demand for dispersion polymers. Dispersant polymers are essential because these enhance stability, texture, and performance in cosmetic compositions. Dispersant polymers play a crucial role in cosmetics for getting the best color development as well as pigment dispersion. These assist in uniformly distributing colors throughout the formulation and reducing clumping and uneven distribution. As a result, color intensity, homogeneity, and stability are increased, resulting in more brilliant and long-lasting makeup items for the cosmetics industry.
Global Dispersant Polymer Market: Regional Landscape
Asia Pacific held significant share of the global dispersant polymer industry in 2022. The region is expected to lead the global industry from 2023 to 2031. The dispersant polymer industry growth in Asia Pacific has been significantly influenced by the region’s rapid industrialization and strong economic expansion in the last few decades.
Global Dispersant Polymer Market: Segmentation
Chemistry
- Acrylic Dispersion
- Polycarboxylate Dispersion
- Poly-itaconic Dispersion
- Carbopol Dispersion
- Poly Epoxy Succinic Acid (PESA) Dispersion
- Poly Aspartic (PASP) Dispersion
- Others
Technology
- Water-based
- Solvent-based
Source
- Natural / Bio-based
- Synthetic
Form
- Liquid
- Powder
- Granules
End-use
- Detergent Industry
- Cosmetics
- Others
Regions
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
