High growth of the food service industry, particularly the quick-service restaurant (QSR) and takeaway segments is a key driver shaping the disposable cutlery market growth

Rockville , Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global Disposable Cutlery Market is projected to rise at a CAGR of 4.9% to land at a value of US $2.6 Mn by the end of 2033.

Disposable cutlery includes utensils like forks, knives, and spoons made for one-time use, typically from materials like plastic or biodegradable substances. They’re handy for events, takeout meals, and on-the-go eating, offering convenience and saving time compared to washing and carrying traditional cutlery. They’re especially useful in places like fast-food restaurants and food trucks, where quick service is essential. Additionally, they’re hygienic and reduce water consumption during production.

The growth of the disposable cutlery market is primarily driven by two important factors. The increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly alternatives to single-use plastics is a significant driver. This surge is propelled by rising environmental consciousness and regulatory efforts to combat plastic pollution. Also, the expansion of the food service industry, particularly in quick-service and takeaway segments, fuels the demand for disposable cutlery.

In this industry, the primary challenge is the environmental impact of disposable cutlery, especially when made from non-biodegradable materials like traditional plastics. This raises concerns about waste accumulation and pollution. Some people think that disposable cutlery made from new materials might not be as strong or useful as regular plastic ones. This is because we’re used to plastic being tough and reliable.

Key Takeaways:

China is emerging as a rapidly growing market for disposable cutlery, with a projected CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2033.

India is not just adopting Italian culinary influences; the country is also becoming a thriving cloud kitchen hub. The cloud kitchen market is projected to hit an impressive $15 billion by 2025, showing a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20%.

The United Kingdom is forecasted to reach a value of US $125.1 Mn by the end of 2033 while expanding at a CAGR of 4.2%.

The increasing demand for sustainable alternatives to single-use plastics, the growth of the foodservice industry, particularly in quick-service and takeaway segments, and regulatory efforts to reduce single-use plastics and combat plastic pollution are the key factors driving the market growth- Says FACTMR Expert

Market Competition

Disposable cutlery manufacturers are scaling up their production capacities through facility expansions and strategic acquisitions of local businesses, aiming to secure a competitive advantage. Leading companies in this sector encompass Huhtamaki, Dart Container, Pactiv Evergreen, and Fuling.

In February 2023, Pactiv Evergreen and AmSty collaborated to unveil an innovative range of circular polystyrene food packaging solutions, leveraging their combined expertise.

Anchor Packaging Inc. has recently introduced ‘Culinary Classics’, a dedicated line of disposable cutlery with a hinged lid, emphasizing reusability and recyclability in its design.

Winning strategies

Market leaders are succeeding by focusing on sustainability and innovation. They’re investing in eco-friendly materials like bamboo, plant-based plastics, and compostable options, responding to consumer concerns about plastic waste.

Leading companies in the market are allocating resources to research and implement cutting-edge biodegradable technologies, ensuring their products align with eco-friendly preferences and regulatory guidelines.

Top manufacturers are putting effort into researching ways to recycle sustainable materials used in their products. They understand the importance of not only using eco-friendly materials but also ensuring that these materials can be reused.

Key Companies Profiled

Huhtamaki Oyj

Pactiv LLC

Georgia-Pacific LLC

Dart Container Corporation

D&W Fine Pack LLC

Biopac UK Ltd

Novolex Holdings Inc.

Genpak LLC

Vegware Ltd.

Gold Plast SpA

Hotpack Group

Dopla SpA

Anchor Packaging Inc.

Fast Plast A/S

I.L.P.A. SpA Group

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2033) USD 2.6 Million Growth Rate (2023-2033) 4.9% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 11 Tables No. of Figures 106 Figures

The United Kingdom is currently experiencing a surge in dining-out trends, with street food markets and food festivals becoming increasingly popular. This has led to a rising demand for disposable cutlery, driving market growth. Moreover, the hospitality industry’s reliance on disposable cutlery, particularly for events and catering, is on the rise, further fueling the demand for high-quality disposable options.

In the United States, convenience is a top priority. Disposable cutlery aligns perfectly with the fast-paced, on-the-go lifestyle of consumers, resulting in increased demand. The growth of food delivery services in the country is playing a significant role in driving the need for disposable cutlery products, as consumers who opt for takeout and delivery often prefer the convenience of disposable options. Therefore, all these factors are contributing to the growing use of disposable cutlery items in the United States.

