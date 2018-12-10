Disposable Endoscopes Market Global Size Worth USD 3.1billion by 2026: Acumen Research and Consulting

Disposable Endoscopes Market (By Application – Bronchoscopy, Urologic Endoscopy, Arthroscopy, GI Endoscopy, Proctoscopy, Others; By End-user – Hospitals, Diagnostic centers, Clinics) – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018-2026. Increasing occurrence of nosocomial infections owing to usage of dirty endoscopes is driving the need for global disposable endoscopes market

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global disposable endoscopes market size is anticipated to around USD 3.1billion by 2026, this market is anticipated to grow with 27.1% CAGR during the forecast time period.

DOWNLOAD SAMPLE [email protected] https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/911

Growing number of approvals from government and regulatory bodies such as U.S. FDA and CE are driving the accessibility of single use scopes in the market, which in turn is significantly affecting the growth of the market. Such as, Ambu A/S received FDA permission for single-use colonoscopes for its sale in the U.S. market in 2018. Increasing concerns and issues of regulatory bodies regarding safety of reusable scopes is one of the important parameter that motivates the rise in number of product approvals.

Raising need for low cost endoscopy procedures may drive the acceptance towards high adoption of single use endoscopes. Expense of flexible scopes includes cost of device and equipment as well as cost of maintenance and reprocessing device. Also, clinics and hospitals have to purchase sophisticated cleaning equipment and chemicals for decontamination of devices, which additional add up to the total technical and procedural cost. The total cost of reprocessing ranges from USD 115 to USD 281 for one endoscope.

VIEW DETAIL [email protected] https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/disposable-endoscopes-market

Growing occurrence of reprocessing failures and non-compliance to reprocessing guidelines is also enabling a fillip to the disposable endoscopy market. An article published in Nursing Times reported which is according to the U.S. infection control experts, the present procedures deployed for cleaning reusable endoscopes were unproductive.

Growing occurrence of nosocomial infections owing to contaminated endoscopes is a main factor triggering the growth and demand for disposable endoscopes. Current developments in disposable endoscopes, mainly colonoscopies and bronchoscopes, are also anticipated to significantly impact market growth over the next few years.

Increasing demand for cost reduction in endoscopy processes boost need for disposable endoscopes as these are more economic or cost effective than reusable ones. High cost of reprocessing processes deployed for reusable endoscopes is further anticipated to drive the market. Disappointment of present reprocessing procedures and non-compliance of reprocessing guidelines is also anticipated to propel the adoption and acceptance levels of disposable endoscopes.

The global disposable endoscopes market is segmented into three major segments named application, end-user, and region. On the basis of application the disposable endoscopes market is segmented into bronchoscopy, urologic endoscopy, arthroscopy, GI endoscopy, proctoscopy, and others. On the basis of the end-user the global disposable endoscopes market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centers and clinics. On the basis of region the global Disposable Endoscopes market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Hospital segment under end-user are projected to hold high market share in 2026 owing to increase in strategic partnership among hospitals and endoscopy manufactures and also, increase in the numbers of hospitals are the other crucial factor triggering the growth of the endoscopy market during the forthcoming years. Apart from above, to develop healthcare sectors government are also supporting hospitals to equipped with better devices such as endoscopy devices to carry out advance diagnostic.

Also, In 2018, hospitals register for the largest revenue chunk in the disposable endoscopes market due to growing occurrence of hospital-acquired infections owing to dirty endoscopes. Furthermore, increasing number of reprocessing failures is consequential in augmented adoption of disposable endoscope in hospitals. Such as in the year 2015, FDA conveyed that duodeno scopes was related with infections produced from multi-drug resistant bacteria in the majorly in the U.S. hospitals.

Growing need for low-cost endoscopy processes in end-user such as clinics and hospitals is also giving an upward push to the demand for the disposable endoscopy. Reusing of contaminated endoscopes is a costly affair that may shift the preference of healthcare professionals towards the deployment of disposable ones. Though, disposable endoscopes are probable to produce medical waste, which may hinder the demand for disposable endoscopy among healthcare sector.

The key players operating in the global disposable endoscopes market are Ambu A/S, Inc., Hill Rom Holdings, Boston Scientific Corporation, OBP Medical Corporation, and Flexicare Medical Ltd.

Inquiry Before Buying – https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/inquiry-before-buying/911

TABLE OF CONTENT

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Disposable Endoscopes

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Disposable Endoscopes Market By Application

1.2.2.1. Global Disposable Endoscopes Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Application (2015-2026)

1.2.2.2. Global Disposable Endoscopes Market Revenue Share By Application in 2017

1.2.2.3. Bronchoscopy

1.2.2.4. Urologic endoscopy

1.2.2.5. Arthroscopy

1.2.2.6. GI endoscopy

1.2.2.7. Proctoscopy

1.2.2.8. Others

1.2.3. Disposable Endoscopes Market By End-user

1.2.3.1. Global Disposable Endoscopes Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By End-user (2015-2026)

1.2.3.2. Global Disposable Endoscopes Market Revenue Share By End-user in 2017

1.2.3.3. Hospitals

1.2.3.4. Diagnostic centers

1.2.3.5. Clinics

1.2.3.6. Others

1.2.4. Disposable Endoscopes Market by Geography

1.2.4.1. Global Disposable Endoscopes Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2015-2026)

1.2.4.2. North America Disposable Endoscopes Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.4.3. Europe Disposable Endoscopes Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.4.4. Asia-Pacific Disposable Endoscopes Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.4.5. Latin America Disposable Endoscopes Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.4.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Disposable Endoscopes Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2017

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Disposable Endoscopes Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Disposable Endoscopes Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Disposable Endoscopes Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Disposable Endoscopes Major Manufacturers in 2017

CHAPTER 4. DISPOSABLE ENDOSCOPES MARKET BY APPLICATION

4.1. Global Disposable Endoscopes Revenue By Application

4.2. Bronchoscopy

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3. Urologic endoscopy

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4. Arthroscopy

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.5. GI endoscopy

4.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.6. Proctoscopy

4.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.7. Others

4.7.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. DISPOSABLE ENDOSCOPES MARKET BY END-USER

5.1. Global Disposable Endoscopes Revenue By End-user

5.2. Hospitals

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3. Diagnostic centers

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4. Clinics

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. NORTH AMERICA DISPOSABLE ENDOSCOPES MARKET BY COUNTRY

6.1. North America Disposable Endoscopes Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.2. North America Disposable Endoscopes Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

6.3. U.S.

6.3.1. U.S. Disposable Endoscopes Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4. Canada

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.5. Mexico

6.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. EUROPE DISPOSABLE ENDOSCOPES MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. Europe Disposable Endoscopes Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.2. Europe Disposable Endoscopes Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

7.3. UK

7.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4. Germany

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5. France

7.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.6. Spain

7.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.7. Rest of Europe

7.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. ASIA-PACIFIC DISPOSABLE ENDOSCOPES MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Asia-Pacific Disposable Endoscopes Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.2. Asia-Pacific Disposable Endoscopes Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

8.3. China

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4. Japan

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5. India

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6. Australia

8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7. South Korea

8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. LATIN AMERICA DISPOSABLE ENDOSCOPES MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Latin America Disposable Endoscopes Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.2. Latin America Disposable Endoscopes Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

9.3. Brazil

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4. Argentina

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5. Rest of Latin America

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. MIDDLE EAST DISPOSABLE ENDOSCOPES MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Middle East Disposable Endoscopes Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.2. Middle East Disposable Endoscopes Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

10.3. Saudi Arabia

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4. UAE

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Middle East

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. AFRICA DISPOSABLE ENDOSCOPES MARKET BY COUNTRY

11.1. Africa Disposable Endoscopes Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.2. Africa Disposable Endoscopes Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

11.3. South Africa

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4. Egypt

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5. Rest of Africa

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-user, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 12. COMPANY PROFILE

12.1. Hill Rom Holdings

12.1.1. Company Snapshot

12.1.2. Overview

12.1.3. Financial Overview

12.1.4. Product Portfolio

12.1.5. Key Developments

12.1.6. Strategies

12.2. Ambu A/S, Inc.

12.2.1. Company Snapshot

12.2.2. Overview

12.2.3. Financial Overview

12.2.4. Product Portfolio

12.2.5. Key Developments

12.2.6. Strategies

12.3. OBP Medical Corporation

12.3.1. Company Snapshot

12.3.2. Overview

12.3.3. Financial Overview

12.3.4. Product Portfolio

12.3.5. Key Developments

12.3.6. Strategies

12.4. Boston Scientific Corporation

12.4.1. Company Snapshot

12.4.2. Overview

12.4.3. Financial Overview

12.4.4. Product Portfolio

12.4.5. Key Developments

12.4.6. Strategies

12.5. Flexicare Medical Ltd

12.5.1. Company Snapshot

12.5.2. Overview

12.5.3. Financial Overview

12.5.4. Product Portfolio

12.5.5. Key Developments

12.5.6. Strategies

12.6. Others

12.6.1. Company Snapshot

12.6.2. Overview

12.6.3. Financial Overview

12.6.4. Product Portfolio

12.6.5. Key Developments

12.6.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 13. RESEARCH APPROACH

13.1. Research Methodology

13.1.1. Initial Data Search

13.1.2. Secondary Research

13.1.3. Primary Research

13.2. Assumptions and Scope

The report is readily available and can be dispatched immediately after payment confirmation.

Buy this premium research report – https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/911

Would like to place an order or any question, please feel free to contact at [email protected] | +1 407 915 4157

Follow Us:

https://twitter.com/AcumenRC

https://www.facebook.com/acumenresearchandconsulting

https://www.linkedin.com/company/acumen-research-and-consulting/