According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), Disposable Nitrile Gloves Market Information By Type, Application, And Region – Forecast till 2030, the market size was valued at USD 2.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow from USD 2.3961 billion in 2022 to USD 6.03 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.10% during the forecast period (2022 – 2030).

Market Synopsis

The main purpose of disposable gloves is to protect customers and service providers from infection. These gloves are primarily used in the chemical, cleaning, healthcare, and food industries. A synthetic rubber material is used to make nitrile gloves, frequently used as disposable gloves. Although nitrile has been around for a while, it is now far less expensive, which explains why it is becoming increasingly popular in the cleaning, food, and healthcare sectors. The glove material that resists punctures the best is nitrile. Latex and vinyl gloves are less chemically resistant than nitrile gloves. In addition, different product iterations and technological advances will be significant growth drivers during the forecast period. Requirements for workplace safety have had an important effect on developing the disposable glove industry.

Over the period, the market demand is anticipated to be driven by agency-mandated requirements for businesses to maintain worker safety in sectors. Future demand is expected to increase due to the rapid development of developing economies. As nitrile gloves’ applications spread across more industries, demand will increase significantly. Over time, various disposable glove variations have been created, including polyethylene, vinyl, neoprene, nitrile, and natural rubber. Each variation offers a distinct advantage over conventional gloves, which expands the range of industries where it can be used, including food services, clean rooms, and industrial applications. For instance, nitrile gloves have a longer lifespan than latex gloves and are more frictionless, puncture-resistant, and allergic reaction-free. They also have higher heat and chemical resistance.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 6.03 Billion CAGR 14.10% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type And Applications Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Improving healthcare industry to boost market growth Rising demand for Disposable Nitrile Gloves

Disposable Nitrile Gloves Market Competitive Landscape:

The viable contenders in the disposable nitrile gloves market are:

Aurelia Gloves (U.S.)

Medline Industries (U.S.)

365 Healthcare (U.K.)

Fannin (Ireland),

Unigloves (U.K.)

Ansell (U.S.)

Polyco Healthline (U.K.)

Barber Healthcare (U.K.)

Paul Hartmann (Germany)

Robinson Healthcare (U.K.)

Disposable Nitrile Gloves Market Trends:

Market Drivers:

Due to rising product demand in the healthcare, medicine, automotive finishing, chemical, and oil and gas sectors, the disposable glove market is expanding. As people worldwide become more cognizant of viral and bacterial illnesses, hygiene is becoming increasingly important in the healthcare, splendor, and food care industries. It is important to note that the cost of nitrile gloves significantly affects their dependability and value. Over the forecast period, this factor would offer players numerous growth opportunities.

Additionally, it is anticipated that the healthcare industry in developing countries will expand significantly due to several factors, such as population growth, higher expenditures in the private and public sectors, the prevalence of chronic diseases, an upsurge in the number of surgeries carried out, and an expansion in older people. Additionally, an increase in spending on healthcare is anticipated to encourage the growth of the healthcare industry, which is anticipated to support product demand. The requirement for these products is also anticipated to increase over the coming years due to growing awareness of latex allergies. The market growth is anticipated to be aided by nitrile gloves’ increased resistance to chemicals and punctures compared to vinyl and latex gloves.

Market Restraints:

The presence of counterfeit and ineffective products will hamper the development of the market in the future.

COVID 19 Analysis

Gloves and other types of PPE are in extremely high demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Healthcare professionals frequently use disposable nitrile gloves to avoid contamination. The global pandemic has paved the way for future growth in the market for medical gloves. For instance, the novel Covid-19 outbreak was deemed a pandemic and a global public health emergency by the World Health Organization. Protective medical supplies like gloves, masks, suits, and respirators are urgently needed and becoming scarce. Over the forecast period, this is anticipated to increase the need for disposable nitrile gloves. The demand for medical-grade gloves made from nitrile has increased due to increasing COVID-19 cases worldwide.

The supply-supply gap for gloves is expected to widen globally due to limited manufacturing capacity, lengthy plant construction times, and a labor shortage. Over the forecast period, it is anticipated that the rapid COVID-19 pandemic spread in the U.S. will increase demand for hand protection. Additionally, following the COVID-19 pandemic, the government is anticipated to invest heavily in healthcare facilities, which will positively affect market growth over the ensuing years.

Disposable Nitrile Gloves Market Segmentation

By application, the market includes medical and non-medical. By type, the market includes powder-free and powdered.

Disposable Nitrile Gloves Market Regional Insights

The market for disposable nitrile gloves in North America is attributed to rising healthcare expenditures, an aging population in the region, and a rise in healthcare professionals’ awareness of occupational diseases. This is due to the region’s well-developed healthcare system, safety regulations for industrial and healthcare workers, and development in healthcare spending. However, due to a rise in healthcare spending, a sizable patient population with chronic diseases, and an increase in disposable incomes, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience significant growth. These elements lead to the region’s growth, the widespread use of disposable nitrile gloves, an aging population, rising healthcare costs, and the development of the public’s understanding of hospital-acquired infections.

A rise in the prevalence of disease states among the population and demographics is driving the need for medical technologies. An aging population, an increase in the prevalence of chronic illnesses, universal health insurance, an advanced healthcare system with highly skilled workers, and significant healthcare expenditures are additional factors that affect the use of healthcare devices and technologies in Germany. Spending on healthcare has significantly increased over the past ten years.

