Dispute between Japan and South Korea overshadows G20 meetings

Japan seized the last event of its G20 presidency on Friday to push back at South Korean claims about radiation from its ruined Fukushima nuclear plant as a deep dispute between Tokyo and Seoul threatened to overshadow the meetings.
