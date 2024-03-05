Barely six months into his term as Nebraska’s attorney general last year, Mike Hilgers released an opinion questioning the legality of offices of inspector general overseeing the state’s prison system and the child services division of the Department of Health and Human Service — two of the state’s largest and most troubled agencies.

“That same day, those agencies blocked our access to their online case files,” said Julie Rogers, who heads the state ombuds

[Read Full story at source]