Disputed CFPB acting director plans to seek preliminary injunction: filing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The disputed acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said in a court filing on Friday that she plans to seek a preliminary injunction against rival acting director Mick Mulvaney and the Trump administration by Dec. 5.
