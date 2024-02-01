FIRST ON FOX: The newly elected chairman of the Michigan Republican Party, whose election is currently being disputed, invested thousands in a company targeted by pro-life activists for taking part in the disposal of fetal remains from abortion clinics, a financial disclosure obtained by Fox News Digital shows.
According to the 2017 disclosure filed with the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, former Rep. Pete Hoekstra, R-Mich., invested as much as $50,000 in Stericycle,
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Disputed Trump-backed Michigan GOP chairman invested thousands in company disposing aborted fetal remains - February 1, 2024
- House Republican cracks down on foreign cash funneled into US nonprofits - February 1, 2024
- House Oversight, Judiciary to hear testimony from another Biden family biz associate amid impeachment inquiry - February 1, 2024