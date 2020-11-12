DISQO Ranked Among Top 25 Fastest Growing Private Companies by Los Angeles Business Journal

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Consumer insights platform DISQO today announced it has been ranked No. 19 among the top 25 of Los Angeles Business Journal’s 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies in 2020, a list honoring companies in the Los Angeles area with the highest revenue growth. This was the 24th annual ranking and DISQO was honored at LABJ’s special digital event on Nov. 4, 2020, hosted by Josh Schimmels, Publisher and CEO of LABJ.

The Fastest Growing Private Companies in Los Angeles list was designed to identify, recognize and honor companies with the highest revenue growth who are at the forefront of LA’s economy. To be considered, companies had to fulfill the following requirements:

Be a privately held business

Be headquartered in the Los Angeles area

Have a minimum of $5 million revenue in 2019

Be in business a minimum of three years

While criteria for ranking on this list is centered on revenue growth, this year, the Journal decided to look beyond the numbers and behind the scenes to also consider what each company is achieving and what makes them so successful.

“We’re extremely proud that our team’s work has been recognized among some of the fastest growing tech companies in Greater Los Angeles,” said Jean-Philippe Durrios, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operations Officer at DISQO. “We’ve innovated a transparent and fair platform for consumers to share their voice with marketers who need reliable data to make sound decisions. Shifting consumer behaviors as a result of COVID-19 have amplified these needs and are accelerating our enviable revenue growth. We’re building a great team and culture that is becoming one of the best places to work in LA or anywhere.”

About DISQO

DISQO is a next-generation consumer-first insights platform that delivers unprecedented data and analytics to the market research industry. The company powers insights professionals and marketers with automated solutions that drive consumer research and improve ad effectiveness. Today, DISQO delivers an accurate and complete view of the consumer journey via technology built on the foundation of first-party research from millions of engaged consumers. By engaging consumers who choose to share their attitudes and behaviors, DISQO captures the highest quality data, empowering its clients to make confident decisions. Founded in 2015, DISQO is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and has over 160 employees.