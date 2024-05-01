Republicans are hammering independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over a resurfaced video where he says individuals in red states are more likely to commit heinous crimes and “murder you.”
In a resurfaced video, posted by former President Donald Trump’s MAGA War Room X account Wednesday, RFK Jr. is seen making the disparaging comments about Republicans at a 2005 IdeaCity speech.
“Red state people are more likely to murder you, to impregna
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- ‘Disqualifying’: RFK Jr. faces backlash over ‘unhinged’ claims about red states in resurfaced video - May 1, 2024
- Voicemail threats to Montana Sen. Tester land constituent in prison - May 1, 2024
- Dem lawmaker teams up with Planned Parenthood to host ‘deceptive’ drag story hour in Arizona Capitol - May 1, 2024