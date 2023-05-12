Distributed Antenna Market Research Report Information By Technology (Carrier Wifi, Small Cell, Self-Organizing Network (SON), By Coverage (Indoor, Outdoor), By End-User (Public Venue, Industrial, Transportation, Healthcare, Other), And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest Of The World)

New York, USA, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), Distributed Antenna Market Information by Technology, Coverage, End-User, and Region – Forecast till 2030”, Distributed Antenna Market could thrive at a rate of 5.78% between 2023 and 2030. The market size will be reaching around USD 14.69 Billion by the end of the year 2030.

Distributed Antenna Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the Distributed Antenna industry include

IBM Corp

Intel Corp

Rosenberger

Advanced RF Technologies

BAE system corp

CA Technologies

Cisco Systems Corp

General Dynamic Corp

Lockheed Martin Corp

Raytheon Company

Boeing Corp

Distributed Antenna Market Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 14.69 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 5.78% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Study Period 2023-2030 Key Market Opportunities High demand for 5G network services Key Market Drivers Growing demand for smartphones and electronics

Distributed Antenna Market Synopsis

The Distributed Antenna System (DAS) market is a rapidly growing sector that has seen significant growth in recent years. A DAS is a network of antennas that are used to improve wireless coverage in a specific area. It is a cost-effective solution for providing high-quality wireless coverage in large buildings, stadiums, and other indoor and outdoor venues. The increasing demand for high-speed internet is one of the major drivers of the DAS market. With the growing use of smartphones and other mobile devices, people expect to have high-speed internet access wherever they go. DAS provides a solution to this demand by improving the coverage and capacity of wireless networks.

January 2022

Rosenberger announced an increase in its investment in site solutions to enhance its expertise in supporting customer infrastructure connectivity requirements. This investment will enable the company to deliver top-notch on-the-ground support to its customers.

November 2022

Advanced RF Technologies (ADRF) unveiled its ADXV DAS C-band solution and SDRX C-band repeater. The ADXV DAS C-band modules, which come in high-power remote (HPR) and mid-power remote (MPR) options, support C-band frequencies ranging from 3.7 GHz to 3.98 GHz. These modules enable building owners, mobile carriers, system integrators, and neutral hosts to provide ubiquitous 5G coverage for buildings and venues of all sizes.

Market USP Covered:

Distributed Antenna Market Drivers:

One driver of the DAS market is the increasing demand for high-speed and reliable wireless communication in large public spaces. With the rise of mobile devices and the increasing use of wireless data, consumers expect to have seamless connectivity wherever they go. DAS technology helps to meet this demand by providing enhanced coverage and capacity in areas where traditional cellular networks may struggle to provide adequate service.

With the growing demand for high-speed internet, network operators face significant challenges in meeting the demand for wireless connectivity. Traditional macrocellular networks are not always able to provide the required coverage and capacity in dense urban areas or inside large buildings. As a result, DAS has become an attractive solution for improving wireless coverage and capacity in such areas.

Moreover, the growing popularity of streaming services, social media, and other data-intensive applications has further driven the demand for high-speed internet. The increasing use of mobile devices for video streaming, online gaming, and other activities that require high-speed internet connectivity has put additional pressure on network operators to improve wireless coverage and capacity.

Distributed Antenna Market Restraints:

One major restraint for the DAS market is the high cost of deployment and maintenance. Installing and maintaining a DAS can be expensive, especially in large and complex environments. This can be a barrier to entry for some organizations, limiting the adoption of DAS technology in certain markets.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic had a mixed impact on the DAS market. While the pandemic highlighted the importance of reliable wireless communication in large public spaces such as hospitals and airports, it also led to a slowdown in construction and infrastructure projects, which are major drivers of the DAS market. In addition, the shift towards remote work and virtual communication may reduce the demand for DAS technology in some settings, such as office buildings.

Distributed Antenna Market Segmentation

By Technology

The technology in the market includes Carrier Wifi, Small Cell, and Self-Organizing Networks (SON).

By Coverage

By coverage, the segment includes Indoor, Outdoor

By End-User

By End-User, the segment includes Public Venue, Industrial, Transportation, Healthcare, Other

Distributed Antenna Market Regional Insights

North America is currently the largest market for Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS), driven by the high demand for wireless communication in large indoor spaces such as stadiums, convention centers, and airports. The region has a well-established wireless infrastructure and a large number of mobile device users, making it a prime market for DAS technology.

Europe is also a significant market for DAS, driven by the increasing demand for reliable wireless connectivity in public spaces such as transportation hubs, hospitals, and shopping malls. The region has a highly developed telecommunications infrastructure and a large number of urban areas, making it a promising market for DAS deployment.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the highest growth in the DAS market, driven by the increasing adoption of mobile devices and the need for enhanced wireless coverage in densely populated urban areas. Countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea are expected to lead the growth in the region, with major investments in infrastructure and technology to support the growing demand for wireless communication.

