Prominent distributed antenna systems (DAS) market players include CommScope Holding Company, Inc., Corning Incorporated, HUBER+SUHNER, Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd., SOLiD, ATC TRS V LLC, Boingo Wireless, Inc., PBE Group, Siemon, and TAMAGAWA ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

New York, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global distributed antenna systems (DAS) market size is projected to expand at ~9.1% CAGR between 2023 and 2035. The market is expected to garner a revenue of USD 25.03 billion by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of ~USD 8.2 billion in the year 2022.The demand for distributed antenna systems can be attributed to the rising demand for mobile broadband technology. The total number of mobile broadband subscriptions increased from 1.56 billion to 1.76 billion in December 2022. Moreover, the growing use of smartphones is also driving the demand of distributed antenna systems across the globe. Smartphone users are accustomed to utilizing 3G or 4G connectivity anytime they are not connected to Wi-Fi. Hence, the market is expected to expand over the coming years.

Request Free Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-1841

With the increasing reliance on mobile devices and the growing demand for high-speed data connectivity, there is a continuous need to enhance wireless coverage in various environments such as stadiums, airports, shopping malls, and office buildings. DAS addresses this demand by improving the distribution of cellular signals. The exponential growth in mobile data usage, driven by video streaming, social media, and other data-intensive applications, has put pressure on wireless networks. DAS helps alleviate network congestion by distributing signals more efficiently, ensuring a better user experience.

Increasing 5G Infrastructure across the Globe to Boost Market Growth

Several major businesses and governmental agencies are considering 5G private networks in addition to public 5G networks. In response to this growing requirement for in-building 5G services, manufacturers are improving their distribution systems. For instance, in July 2021, Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited announced that its subsidiary Comba Network Systems Company Limited had successfully launched the ComFlex Pro Solution for 3 Hong Kong, to assist the operator in expanding and deepening its 5G indoor network coverage. The government worldwide is investing in DAS extensively since a well-connected digital infrastructure in any country is estimated to influence economic growth and attract a multitude of investments. For instance, In July 2021, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (‘ADIA’) acquired a significant minority stake in a digital infrastructure platform EdgePoint Infrastructure which is focused on developing, acquiring, and operating distributed antenna systems and telecommunication towers in Southeast Asia. ADIA planned to invest USD 500 million in EdgePoint to bolster the growth of the platform in the future. The increasing demand from a plethora of end-users including commercial buildings and offices, transportation hubs, educational institutions, and several others drive the demand of DAS globally.

Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market: Regional Overview

The market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Rapid Urbanization and Increased Population Density to Drive the Market Growth in Asia Pacific Region

The distributed antenna systems (DAS) market in Asia Pacific region is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2035. The rising telecommunication industry, growing commercial spaces across the Asia Pacific region, and increasing adoption of 5G technology in the region are fueling the demand for distributed antenna systems. Additionally, the need for distributed antenna systems is anticipated to rise as both China and India’s commercial real estate leasing markets continue to grow significantly. For instance, the India Brand Equity Foundation projects that throughout the forecast period, India’s flexible office space, which was 36 million square feet in 2020, will increase at a rate of 10-15% due to a rise in the demand for hybrid space and city expansion. The rapid urbanization in the Asia Pacific region, characterized by the growth of smart cities and the concentration of people in urban areas, is a significant driver for the Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) market. As cities expand, there is a heightened demand for improved wireless connectivity to meet the communication needs of densely populated areas. DAS, with its ability to enhance coverage and capacity, becomes essential in addressing the connectivity challenges associated with high population density.

Make an Inquiry Before Buying this Report @ https://www.researchnester.com/inquiries-before-buying-1841

Surge in Mobile Data Usage to Propel the Growth in the North America Region

The North America distributed antenna systems (DAS) market is estimated to garner the highest CAGR by the end of 2035. The exponential growth in mobile data usage is a primary driver for the market in North America. The region witnesses a constant increase in the consumption of data-intensive applications, such as video streaming and mobile gaming. DAS addresses the challenges associated with high data traffic by enhancing network capacity and ensuring a consistent and high-quality wireless experience for users. According to Cisco’s Visual Networking Index, North America is expected to have a 27% growth in mobile data traffic from 2020 to 2025. The ongoing deployment and adoption of 5G networks in North America drive the demand for DAS. 5G technology requires a denser network infrastructure, and DAS is a crucial component for providing enhanced coverage and capacity in urban areas, stadiums, campuses, and other high-traffic locations. As North American telecom operators continue to invest in 5G infrastructure, the DAS market experiences significant growth to complement 5G deployments.

Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS), Segmentation by Coverage

Indoor

Outdoor

Amongst these segments, the indoor segment is anticipated to hold the largest share over the forecast period. The rising adoption of smartphones and other mobile devices has led to a significant increase in mobile data consumption across the globe. Nowadays, people expect reliable and high-speed connectivity indoors such as, in office buildings, shopping malls, airports, stadiums, among others. Moreover, the increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and smart building applications needs reliable indoor wireless connectivity, which drives the demand for indoor distributed antenna systems. For instance, IoT connections climbed by about 17% globally in 2022, surpassing about 13 billion active IoT endpoints. IoT linked devices are anticipated to increase by another approximately 15% globally in 2023, reaching close to 15 billion active endpoints.

Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS), Segmentation by User Facilities

> 500K SQ.FT

200K – 500K SQ.FT

< 200K SQ.FT

Amongst these segments, the 200K-500K SQ.FT segment in distributed antenna systems market is anticipated to hold a significant share over the forecast period. The 200K-500K square feet segment is witnessing growth due to the increasing demand for in-building wireless solutions. As commercial spaces within this size range, such as mid-sized office buildings, retail establishments, and educational institutions, recognize the importance of seamless wireless connectivity, the deployment of Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) becomes essential. The growth in the in-building wireless market directly contributes to the expansion of the 200K-500K square feet segment. According to a report, the global in-building wireless sales are expected to grow from USD 10 billion in 2020 to USD 18 billion by 2025. The trend toward smart buildings is a significant driver for the 200K-500K square feet segment. These buildings leverage advanced technologies to enhance operational efficiency and occupant experience. DAS plays a crucial role in supporting the connectivity infrastructure of smart buildings, ensuring reliable wireless communication for various applications, including automation, security, and energy management. As the adoption of smart building technologies grows, the demand for DAS in the 200K-500K square feet segment sees a corresponding increase.

Request for Customization of this Report @ https://www.researchnester.com/customized-reports-1841

Few of the well-known market industry in distributed antenna systems (DAS) market that are profiled by Research Nester are CommScope Holding Company, Inc., Corning Incorporated, HUBER+SUHNER, Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd., SOLiD, ATC TRS V LLC, Boingo Wireless, Inc., PBE Group, Siemon, and TAMAGAWA ELECTRONICS CO., LTD, and other key market players.

Recent Development in the Distributed Antenna Systems Market

HUBER+SUHNER launched the SENCITY Occhio Plus indoor antenna, providing Mobile Network Operators with a quicker and more reliable solution to assure high data throughput in the 5G frequency range in buildings. It delivers coverage in facilities that are difficult to reach with standard macrocell systems, including airports, train stations, retail malls, and sports stadiums.

SOLiD and the network software vendor Mavenir announced global interoperability testing of open RAN radios and distributed antenna system (DAS) in-building technologies. The collaborative testing confirmed the compatibility of SOLiD’s DAS RF interface unit and Mavenir’s Open virtualized RAN (vRAN) DU (Distributed Unit) and Centralised Unit (CU) supporting O-RAN Split 7.2x and SOLiD’s DAS RF interface unit.

About Research Nester

Research Nester is a one-stop service provider with a client base in more than 50 countries, leading in strategic market research and consulting with an unbiased and unparalleled approach towards helping global industrial players, conglomerates and executives for their future investment while avoiding forthcoming uncertainties. With an out-of-the-box mindset to produce statistical and analytical market research reports, we provide strategic consulting so that our clients can make wise business decisions with clarity while strategizing and planning for their forthcoming needs and succeed in achieving their future endeavors. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds.

CONTACT: AJ Daniel Corporate Sales, USA Research Nester Email: info@researchnester.com USA Phone: +1 646 586 9123 Europe Phone: +44 203 608 5919