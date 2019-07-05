Breaking News
Distribution Declaration for Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.

NEW YORK, July 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE: INF) and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE: RA) (each, a “Fund,” and collectively, the “Funds”) today announced that their Boards of Directors declared their monthly distributions for July, August and September 2019.

*Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.

Month Record Date Ex Date Payable Date Amount per Share
July 2019 July 17, 2019 July 16, 2019 July 25, 2019 $ 0.0817
August 2019 August 14, 2019 August 13, 2019 August 22, 2019 $ 0.0817
September 2019 September 18, 2019 September 17, 2019 September 26, 2019 $ 0.0817

*Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.

Month Record Date Ex Date Payable Date Amount per Share
July 2019 July 17, 2019 July 16, 2019 July 25, 2019 $ 0.1990
August 2019 August 14, 2019 August 13, 2019 August 22, 2019 $ 0.1990
September 2019 September 18, 2019 September 17, 2019 September 26, 2019 $ 0.1990

Shares purchased on or after the ex-distribution date will not receive the distribution discussed above. Please contact your financial advisor with any questions. Distributions may include net investment income, capital gains and/or return of capital. Any portion of a Fund’s distributions that is a return of capital does not necessarily reflect the Fund’s investment performance and should not be confused with “yield” or “income.” The tax status of distributions will be determined at the end of the taxable year.

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC (“PSG”) is an SEC-registered investment adviser that represents the Public Securities platform of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., providing global listed real assets strategies including real estate equities, infrastructure equities, energy infrastructure equities, multi-strategy real asset solutions and real asset debt. With nearly $19 billion of assets under management as of May 31, 2019, PSG manages separate accounts, registered funds and opportunistic strategies for financial institutions, public and private pension plans, insurance companies, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds and individual investors. PSG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management, Inc., a leading global alternative asset manager with over $365 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2019. For more information, go to www.brookfield.com.

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. are managed by Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC. The Funds use their website as a channel of distribution of material company information. Financial and other material information regarding the Funds are routinely posted on and accessible at www.brookfield.com.

COMPANY CONTACT
Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
Brookfield Place
250 Vesey Street, 15th Floor
New York, NY 10281-1023
(855) 777-8001
[email protected]

Investing involves risk; principal loss is possible. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

Quasar Distributors, LLC, provides filing administration for Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.

*Distributions include all distribution payments regardless of source and may include net income, capital gains, and/or return of capital (ROC). ROC should not be confused with yield or income. Each Fund’s Section 19a-1 Notice, if applicable, contains additional distribution composition information and may be obtained by visiting publicsecurities.brookfield.com. Final determination of a distribution’s tax character will be made on Form 1099 DIV and sent to shareholders. On a tax basis, as of May 31, 2019, the most recent available figures, the estimated components of the cumulative distributions for the fiscal year to date would include an estimated return of capital of (i) $0.3150 (77.1%) per share for Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.; and (ii) $0.4497 (45.2%) per share for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. These amounts are an estimate and the actual amounts and sources for tax reporting purposes may change upon final determination of tax characteristics and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. A return of capital is not taxable and results in a reduction in the tax basis of a shareholder’s investment. The final determination regarding the nature of the distributions will be made after the end of a Fund’s fiscal year when the Fund can determine its earnings and profits. The final tax status of the distributions may differ substantially and will be made available to shareholders after the close of each calendar year. The proportion of distributions that are treated as taxable distributions may also vary and or increase in future years. The Funds invest in master limited partnerships (“MLPs”), which are generally treated as partnerships for federal income tax purposes. Distributions from MLPs are estimated as income and return of capital based on information reported by the MLPs and management’s estimates of such amounts based on historical information. These estimates are adjusted when the actual source of distributions is disclosed by the MLPs and the actual amounts may differ from the estimated amounts. In setting each Fund’s distribution policy, we and the Fund’s Board considers a number of factors, including both expected income and distributions received by the Fund and our expectations regarding potential capital appreciation. From time to time a Fund may be over- or under- distributed when taking into account actual income, distributions and net unrealized gains or losses since actual capital appreciation is variable over time. However, the goal is to have a distribution rate that is stable over the long term.

