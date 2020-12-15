DISYS Awarded Information Technology Staff Augmentation Contract (ITSAC) (DIR-CPO-4612) by the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR)

The industry-leading staffing and solutions provider wins notable opportunity to support the State of Texas with cost-effective resources for over 150 Information Technology Roles

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS), a global technology services firm, announces another great win, the Information Technology Staff Augmentation Contract (ITSAC) (DIR-CPO-4612) by the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR). The ITSAC award will be directly managed by DISYS’ offices in Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, and Houston, Texas, with company-wide support. Through this effort, DISYS will expand its solutions into several new markets, both within Texas and outside. The scope aligns nicely with DISYS’ own intern recruiting efforts at state universities, and its Minority Owned Business partnerships. These eligible customers include:

All Texas state agencies;

Units of local government, including cities, municipalities, and public school districts;

Special purpose districts;

Institutions of higher education, including public and private organizations;

Assistance organizations;

Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT);

Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA);

Private schools;

Volunteer Fire Departments;

Hospitals and First Responder groups; and

Public entities outside Texas.

Through this Cooperative Contracts Program, DIR assists Texas state agencies, local governments, and eligible customers with cost-effective acquisition of their information technology resources, including staff augmentation services, by negotiating, managing, and administering contracts with information technology providers to:

Ensure quality and consistency of services for customers through the establishment of estimated market rates, category descriptions, and associated high-level title and level descriptions;

Expand offerings, including an internship level for each category to provide institutions of higher education and eligible job placement programs an avenue to assist placement of interns;

Provide the flexibility to allow for competition for highly skilled, sought after, and specialized personnel;

Support the utilization of Historically Underutilized Businesses (HUBs) and small businesses; and

Provide flexibility in awarded contracts by allowing for the creation of additional categories based on market changes.

“The opportunity to support the schools and universities where our own children and their friends attend is very gratifying,” said Doug Johnson, Managing Director of DISYS’ Austin operations. “This achievement is a significant milestone for us as a company. This new partnership with the state of Texas enables us to extend our expertise to provide new access for citizens throughout the area to get back to work, better their lives, and for DISYS to create a positive impact in our local communities.”

“The ITSAC win is a significant opportunity for us to deploy our holistic solutions and outcome-based results while diversifying our client base among these new groups,” said Mahfuz Ahmed, CEO of DISYS.

About Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS)

Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS) is a global managed services and staffing firm with 45 offices worldwide. DISYS’ vision is to be a global business partner, delivering the highest quality and most consistent services at the best value to clients worldwide. For more information about DISYS, visit www.disys.com .

About Department of Information Resources (DIR)

Through its Cooperative Contracts Program, DIR assists state agencies and local governments (Customers) with cost-effective acquisition of their information resources by negotiating, managing, and administering contracts with information technology providers. Customers include any Texas state agency, unit of local government, or institution of higher education as defined in Texas Government Code, Section 2054.003; the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the Lower Colorado River Authority, a private school, as defined by Section 5.001, Education Code, a private or independent institution of higher education, as defined by Section 61.003, Education Code, a volunteer fire department, as defined by Section 152.001, Tax Code, or a public safety entity, as defined by 47 U.S.C. Section 1401, or a county hospital, public hospital, or hospital district; those state agencies purchasing from a DIR contract through an Interagency Agreement, as authorized by Texas Government Code, Chapter 771; any local government as authorized through Texas Government Code, Chapter 791; the Interlocal Cooperation Act; the state agencies and political subdivisions of other states as authorized by Texas Government Code, Section 2054.0565; and for non-telecommunications IT Commodity products and services, “assistance organizations” defined in Texas Government Code, Section 2175.001. For more information regarding the Co-op Contracts Program, please visit the DIR website at http://dir.texas.gov/View-About-DIR/Pages/Content.aspx?id=41.

