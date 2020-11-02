Breaking News
DISYS Leads Staffing Industry with 4.1% Year-Over-Year Growth

The company is named to SIA’s Largest U.S. IT and Staffing Firms Lists, continues upward trajectory through proactive approach, client-driven outcomes

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS), a global technology services firm, announces that it has affirmed its leadership position in the staffing industry with being named to the Largest U.S. IT Staffing Firms list, compiled by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA). DISYS ranked #16 on this year’s IT list and moved up from #59 to #50, on the Largest U.S. Staffing Firms list.

DISYS’ proactive approach and decisive actions have been instrumental to the success and growth it has continued to see in 2020, despite the global pandemic. While many companies across the industry posted declines in excess of 10%, DISYS grew at 4.1% year-over-year from 2019, continuing its near 20% compound annual rate growth since 2017. The company committed to:

  • Uphold financial and KPI discipline, and always prioritize client results. When COVID-19 hit, no layoffs or pay cuts took place, and client needs remained first.
  • Move proactively to provide cost reductions to clients.
  • Solid diversification of DISYS’ client base, which enabled a streamlined approach to respond to changing needs.
  • Leverage multiple delivery channels for a holistic service methodology.

“This recognition is further confirmation of our company’s role as a leading force within the staffing industry as a whole,” DISYS’ CEO, Mahfuz Ahmed said. “Amid the uncertainty of this year, DISYS has continued to achieve success because of our decision to act early and proactively in accordance with our DNA, while communicating clearly, internally and to clients. Additionally, as a result of the actions we took, our employees’ job security was assured, and this enabled them to fully focus on client needs and outcomes. This made the critical difference in our results.”

About Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS)

Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS) is a global managed services and staffing firm with 45 offices worldwide. DISYS’ vision is to be a global business partner, delivering the highest quality and most consistent services at the best value to clients worldwide. For more information about DISYS, visit www.disys.com.

About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)
Founded in 1989, SIA is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. For more information, please visit www.staffingindustry.com.

