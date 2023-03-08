Growth in consumer knowledge regarding the advantages of diuretic drugs among patients suffering from several chronic illnesses is anticipated to drive industry growth

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global Diuretic Drugs Market size was valued at US$ 98.8 Mn in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 157.2 Mn by 2031. The market is likely to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2023 and 2031. The rise in chronic illnesses, such as stroke, heart disease, hypertension, diabetes, and cancer, is expected to raise the market value of diuretic drugs. Additionally, increasing demand for diuretic drugs among athletes is also expected to fuel the expansion of the global diuretic drugs market.

Business opportunities in the global market are expected to grow as people with different chronic conditions become more aware about the advantages of these drugs. Dynamics of the global industry is also influenced by growing geriatric populace, the adoption of unhealthy lifestyles, and rise in obesity rate across the globe. Use of diuretic drugs is increasing, which is expected to open up attractive growth opportunities for market participants. Companies are releasing new drugs into the global market in order to treat a number of chronic disorders.

Diuretics are prescription drugs that boost output of urine. They are often referred to as water pills or fluid pills. Extra water and salt are expelled from the body through urine. This also lessens symptoms such as ankle edema while lowering blood pressure. Those who are at risk for low potassium levels, especially those who consume other medications that deplete potassium, could be given potassium-sparing diuretics.

Key Findings of Market Report

Based on drug class , the thiazide diuretics segment represented a significant market share in 2022. Thiazide diuretics are efficient enough to meet a broad spectrum of medical needs of a diuretic. Steadily increasing demand for thiazide diuretics is therefore expected to fuel the segment.

, the global diuretic drugs market was dominated by the hypertension segment and is anticipated to lead the market in the near future. Diuretics are frequently administered as one of the first lines of treatment for hypertension in addition to other antihypertensive drugs. The retail pharmacy sector held the highest market share in 2022, based on distribution channel. The segment is anticipated to dominate the market between 2023 and 2031. Increasing availability of prescription oral drugs at retail pharmacies is a major driver for industry growth.

Global Diuretic Drugs Market: Regional Landscape

North America accounted for a sizable share of the global industry in 2022. The region is expected to continue to dominate from 2023 to 2031. In North America, the size of the diuretic drugs industry is anticipated to grow as chronic illnesses become more prevalent.

Global Diuretic Drugs Market: Growth Drivers

Some athletes utilize diuretics to lose weight rapidly, particularly in sports such as wrestling, boxing, and bodybuilding that stress on the importance of weight classes or physical appearance. Diuretics are drugs that boost urine production in the body, which causes the body to lose water weight quickly. By lowering water retention and bloating, diuretics can help athletes reach a specific weight class or improve the tone of their muscles. Athletes are using it more often, which is likely to drive business opportunities in the global industry.

Diuretics are extensively prescribed to treat chronic conditions, such as renal illnesses, liver cirrhosis, and heart failure. They are also used to treat chronic disorders in a bid to manage their symptoms and side effects, such as high blood pressure, edema, and fluid retention. Rise in prevalence of chronic diseases is estimated to fuel the global diuretic drugs market development.

Global Diuretic Drugs Market: Key Players

Fresenius Kabi AG

Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Global Diuretic Drugs Market: Segmentation

Drug Class

Carbonic Anhydrase Inhibitors

Loop Diuretics

Miscellaneous Diuretics

Potassium-sparing Diuretics

Thiazide Diuretics

Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

Indication

Hypertension

Edema

Heart Failure

Kidney Stone

Others

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

