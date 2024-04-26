Newly Published Historical Fiction From Palmetto Publishing Focuses On Emancipation, Civil Rights, and Family Secrets

Charleston, SC, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In the bustling school year of 1962, University of Virginia nursing student Emmaline Foster experiences the transformation and tumult of the world walking to class. Amidst the fervor of the Civil Rights Movement, Emmaline discovers a secret kept for a century in her family that plunges her into a journey through time with an unlikely ally.

When Emmaline discovers a dusty diary, she finds that it holds the life of Grace Henry. Grace, a young woman forced to live on a remote farm away from her family in 1861, must dance an unsettling balance between hope and despair each day as she tries to get used to her new life. Her diary speaks of society’s expectations, forbidden love, and mysteries that could alter Emmaline’s family history.

Connected by time, the two narratives soon intertwine to create a poignant tale of two women’s struggles to find their identity, follow their heart, and pursue truth and freedom. The novel offers readers a cast of compelling and relatable characters who demonstrate the soul of what it means to be human.

From book clubs to beachside reads, Beneath the Draper Moon is a great book for readers of historical fiction and fans of stories with multiple points of view, the forbidden love trope, and coming of age stories.

Julius Parker, a lifelong Southerner, hails from Charleston where his family’s construction business fostered a tight-knit, diverse community. Raised amidst the rich flavors and Gullah dialects of the South, Julius’ upbringing during the transformative 1970s instilled in him a profound appreciation for all individuals. Beneath the Draper Moon, inspired by his quest to uncover the African American journey to freedom, stands as a testament to his deep-rooted love for history and humanity.

