Diverse: Issues In Higher Education Launches Revamped Website Marking Nearly Half a Century of Publishing

The platform features improved reader access by synergizing Diverse’s print and digital award-winning diversity, equity and inclusion coverage.

Fairfax, Va., Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Diverse: Issues In Higher Education has revitalized its online platform – improving the visitor experience, increasing partner visibility and showcasing innovative coverage. Loyal readers will enjoy the publication’s fresh new digital look and easy-to-access content.

“Our new digital presence furthers our position as a top resource for devoted readers and continues our commitment to raising the bar as the gold standard of publications devoted to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI),” said William Cox Jr., Vice President of Operations and Advertising at Diverse.

Moving forward, digital readers can expect pertinent coverage alongside visual storytelling elements such as video and photography. The publication’s online resources continue to highlight campus developments, best practices and recruitment opportunities benefiting higher education professionals.

Diverse’s improved digital platform emphasizes the content academia has grown to know the publication for: exclusive original reporting, Top 100 Degree Producer rankings, acclaimed diversity honors programs and its diversity focused job board – DiverseJobs.net. The publication’s coverage of critical issues has been further accentuated through its “In The Margins” podcast and “Diverse Talk Live” webcast series.

“As Diverse grows, we are enthusiastic that our audience will embrace the changes, further seeking and engaging with our forward-thinking content,” explained Maya Matthews Minter, Vice President of Editorial and Production at Diverse.

Diverse will continue its tradition as an industry thought leader in highlighting best practices in DEI for educators, employers and students. Those interested can visit www.DiverseEducation.com for more details.

About Diverse: Issues In Higher Education

Diverse: Issues In Higher Education is the preeminent source of critical news, information and insightful commentary on the full range of issues concerning diversity, equity, and inclusion in American higher education. With 38 years of experience covering higher education, Diverse is the only daily online news outlet and biweekly news magazine focusing on matters of access and opportunity for all in higher education. Diverse’s mission is to provide information that is honest, thorough and balanced. Through traditional and nontraditional mediums, Diverse has a legacy of covering inequities in higher education that still exist today.

