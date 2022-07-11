Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Diversey Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release

Diversey Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 4 mins ago

FORT MILL, S.C., July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: DSEY), a leading provider of hygiene, infection prevention and cleaning solutions, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2022 financial results before market open on Thursday, August 4, 2022. Management will also host a webcast and conference call on the day of the release (August 4, 2022) at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results.

The event will be available live via webcast which can be accessed here. Interested parties may also access the conference call by dialing 1-877-407-0784 (Toll Free) or 1-201-689-8560 (Toll/International) and requesting the Diversey Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Participants are asked to dial in 10 minutes prior to the call in order to register for the event.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the scheduled conference call until 11:59 pm ET on August 18, 2022 and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and providing the passcode (13729624).

About Diversey
Diversey’s mission is to protect and care for people through leading hygiene, infection prevention, and cleaning solutions. We develop and deliver innovative products, services, and technologies that save lives and protect our environment. Over the course of 95 years, the Diversey brand has become synonymous with product quality, service, and innovation. 

For more information about Diversey, visit www.diversey.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Twitter @diversey.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd.

Investor Contact:
Grant Graver
ir@diversey.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.