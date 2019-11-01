Diversicare Announces 2019 Third Quarter Results

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (OTCQX: DVCR), a premier provider of long-term care services, today announced its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Third Quarter 2019 Highlights

Net loss from continuing operations was $1.9 million, or $0.30 per share, in the third quarter of 2019, compared to net loss from continuing operations of $7.5 million, or $1.17 per share, in the third quarter of 2018.

The Company completed its exit from the State of Kentucky effective on August 30, 2019, which consisted of 13 centers and 1,127 skilled nursing beds.

Our adjusted EBITDAR for the quarter was $14.4 million.

See below for a reconciliation of all GAAP and non-GAAP financial results.

CEO Remarks

Commenting on the quarter, Jay McKnight, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “This quarter we successfully completed the exit of operations in the State of Kentucky, which is the latest of our larger initiatives. Over the past year we have undertaken major steps to improve our clinical offerings and risk profile, renew our largest operating lease, improve our operating cost structure, and work through our open government matter. Our team has been working very hard on these transformative events and I could not be more proud of them. We continue to explore opportunities to incrementally improve our current portfolio by focusing on improving revenue and the operational efficiency of our business. As always, I am proud our team’s commitment to our mission of improving every life we touch by providing exceptional healthcare and exceeding expectations.”

Third Quarter 2019 Results

The following table summarizes key revenue and census statistics for continuing operations for each period:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Skilled nursing occupancy 77.6 % 78.0 % As a percent of total census: Medicare census 8.9 % 10.0 % Medicaid census 69.9 % 69.3 % Managed Care census 4.4 % 4.0 % As a percent of total revenues: Medicare revenues 21.5 % 17.1 % Medicaid revenues 54.9 % 47.0 % Managed Care revenues 9.2 % 9.4 % Average rate per day: Medicare $ 454.52 $ 447.91 Medicaid $ 178.35 $ 178.89 Managed Care $ 389.69 $ 383.87



Patient Revenues

Patient revenues were $118.6 million and $119.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, a decrease of $0.4 million.

Our Private and Medicare rates for the third quarter of 2019 increased 4.3% and 1.5%, respectively, resulting in revenue increases of $0.4 million and $0.3 million, respectively. Our Hospice, Managed Care, and Medicaid average daily census for the third quarter of 2019 increased 15.1%, 7.9%, and 0.3%, respectively, resulting in $1.1 million, $0.6 million, and $0.2 million in additional revenue, respectively. Conversely, our Medicare and Private average daily census for the third quarter of 2019 decreased 11.6% and 12.5%, respectively, resulting in revenue losses of $2.7 million and $1.1 million, respectively. The Quality Incentive Payment Program (“QIPP”) resulted in $0.3 million in additional revenues for the third quarter of 2019 compared to the third quarter of 2018.

Operating Expense

Operating expense decreased in the third quarter of 2019 to $95.6 million from $95.8 million in the third quarter of 2018, a decrease of $0.2 million. Operating expense increased as a percentage of revenue at 80.6% for the third quarter of 2019 as compared to 80.5% for the third quarter of 2018.

The decrease is mostly attributable to decreases in nursing and ancillary expenses and workers compensation costs of $0.8 million and $0.5 million, respectively, in the third quarter of 2019 compared to the third quarter of 2018. This was partially offset by increases in health insurance costs and general insurance costs of $0.7 million and $0.2 million, respectively, in the third quarter of 2019 compared to the third quarter of 2018.

One of the largest components of operating expenses is wages, which remained consistent at $58.2 million in the third quarter of 2018 and 2019.

Lease expense in the third quarter of 2019 increased to $13.3 million as compared to $12.1 million in the third quarter of 2018. The increase in lease expense was due to rent increases resulting from the new master lease agreement with Omega Healthcare Investors and the $1.1 million impact of non-cash straight-line rent expense.

Professional liability expense was $1.7 million and $1.6 million in the third quarters of 2019 and 2018, respectively. Our cash expenditures for professional liability costs of continuing operations were $1.5 million for the third quarters of 2019 and 2018. Professional liability expense fluctuates based on the results of our third-party professional liability actuarial studies, premiums and cash expenditures are incurred to defend and settle existing claims.

In the third quarter of 2018, the Company recorded $6.4 million in litigation contingency expense. In June, 2019, the Company and the U.S. Department of Justice reached an agreement in principle on the financial terms of a settlement regarding a civil investigative demand in the amount of $9.5 million, and recorded an additional $3.1 million in litigation contingency expense. The Company denies any wrong doing and is prepared to vigorously defend its actions.

General and administrative expense was $6.9 million for the third quarters of both 2019 and 2018. General and administrative expense remained consistent as a percentage of revenue at 5.8% in the third quarter of 2019 and 2018.

Depreciation and amortization expense was $2.3 million in the third quarter of 2019 as compared to $2.7 million in the third quarter of 2018. Decrease in depreciation expense relates to the decrease in capital expenditures.

Interest expense was $1.6 million in the third quarter of 2019 and $1.4 million in the third quarter of 2018. The increase of $0.2 million is due to an increase in the outstanding borrowings on our loan facilities.

The Company recorded an income tax benefit of $0.7 million during the third quarter of 2019 and $0.3 million during the third quarter of 2018.

As a result of the above, continuing operations reported a loss of $2.7 million before income taxes for the third quarter of 2019 as compared to a loss of $7.7 million for the third quarter of 2018. Both basic and diluted loss per common share from continuing operations were $0.30 for the third quarter of 2019 as compared to both basic and diluted loss per common share from continuing operations of $1.17 in the third quarter of 2018.

Receivables

Our net receivables balance decreased $4.3 million to $62.0 million as of September 30, 2019, from $66.3 million as of December 31, 2018.

Diversicare provides long-term care services to patients in 62 nursing centers and 7,329 skilled nursing beds. For additional information about the Company, visit Diversicare’s web site: www.DVCR.com .

-Financial Tables to Follow-

DIVERSICARE HEALTHCARE SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

September 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 (Unaudited) ASSETS: Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,940 $ 2,685 Receivables 62,036 66,257 Self-insurance receivables, current portion 1,672 4,475 Current assets of discontinued operations — 155 Other current assets 6,905 6,965 Total current assets 74,553 80,537 Property and equipment, net 48,448 50,843 Deferred income taxes, net — 15,851 Acquired leasehold interest, net 5,869 6,307 Operating lease assets 316,626 — Other assets 3,644 3,450 Noncurrent assets of discontinued operations — 2,256 TOTAL ASSETS $ 449,140 $ 159,244 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ DEFICIT: Current Liabilities Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease

obligations, net $ 12,333 $ 12,449 Trade accounts payable 14,401 15,659 Current liabilities of discontinued operations — 86 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 22,986 — Accrued expenses: Payroll and employee benefits 16,969 19,471 Current portion of self-insurance reserves 12,235 13,158 Other current liabilities 11,468 9,522 Total current liabilities 90,392 70,345 Noncurrent Liabilities Long-term debt and finance lease obligations, less current

portion and deferred financing costs, net 63,167 60,984 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 301,905 — Self-insurance reserves, less current portion 17,007 16,057 Accrued litigation contingency, less current portion 9,000 6,400 Other noncurrent liabilities 1,497 6,656 Total noncurrent liabilities 392,576 90,097 SHAREHOLDERS’ DEFICIT (33,828 ) (1,198 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ DEFICIT $ 449,140 $ 159,244

DIVERSICARE HEALTHCARE SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data, unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 PATIENT REVENUES, net $ 118,630 $ 119,035 Operating expense 95,591 95,768 Facility-level operating income 23,039 23,267 EXPENSES: Lease and rent expense 13,251 12,060 Professional liability 1,737 1,604 Litigation contingency expense — 6,400 General and administrative 6,902 6,873 Depreciation and amortization 2,279 2,662 Total expenses less operating 24,169 29,599 OPERATING LOSS (1,130 ) (6,332 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Interest expense, net (1,554 ) (1,382 ) Other income 25 — Total other expense (1,529 ) (1,382 ) LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (2,659 ) (7,714 ) BENEFIT FOR INCOME TAXES 741 252 LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (1,918 ) (7,462 ) INCOME (LOSS) FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS (2,956 ) 65 NET LOSS $ (4,874 ) $ (7,397 ) NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE: Per common share – basic Continuing operations $ (0.30 ) $ (1.17 ) Discontinued operations (0.45 ) 0.01 $ (0.75 ) $ (1.16 ) Per common share – diluted Continuing operations $ (0.30 ) $ (1.17 ) Discontinued operations (0.45 ) 0.01 $ (0.75 ) $ (1.16 ) DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK $ — $ 0.055 WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 6,470 6,400 Diluted 6,470 6,400

DIVERSICARE HEALTHCARE SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data, unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 PATIENT REVENUES, net $ 354,145 $ 357,406 Operating expense 284,643 284,823 Facility-level operating income 69,502 72,583 EXPENSES: Lease and rent expense 39,480 36,105 Professional liability 5,182 4,898 Litigation contingency expense 3,100 6,400 General and administrative 21,267 23,046 Depreciation and amortization 6,812 7,686 Total expenses less operating 75,841 78,135 OPERATING LOSS (6,339 ) (5,552 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Gain on sale of investment in unconsolidated affiliate — 308 Interest expense, net (4,424 ) (4,147 ) Other income 207 113 Total other expense (4,217 ) (3,726 ) LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (10,556 ) (9,278 ) BENEFIT (PROVISION) FOR INCOME TAXES (15,544 ) 903 LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (26,100 ) (8,375 ) INCOME (LOSS) FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS (6,716 ) 564 NET LOSS $ (32,816 ) $ (7,811 ) NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE: Per common share – basic Continuing operations $ (4.04 ) $ (1.32 ) Discontinued operations (1.04 ) 0.09 $ (5.08 ) $ (1.23 ) Per common share – diluted Continuing operations $ (4.04 ) $ (1.32 ) Discontinued operations (1.04 ) 0.09 $ (5.08 ) $ (1.23 ) DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK $ — $ 0.17 WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 6,455 6,362 Diluted 6,455 6,362

DIVERSICARE HEALTHCARE SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 NET LOSS $ (32,816 ) $ (7,811 ) Discontinued operations (6,716 ) 564 Net loss from continuing operations (26,100 ) (8,375 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss from continuing operations to cash

provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 6,812 7,686 Deferred income tax provision (benefit) 15,851 (829 ) Provision for self-insured professional liability, net of cash payments 4,682 2,224 Stock based compensation 429 947 Provision for leases, net of cash payments 3,768 (1,363 ) Litigation contingency expense 3,100 6,400 Gain on sale of unconsolidated affiliate — (308 ) Other 643 251 Changes in other assets and liabilities (498 ) (2,122 ) Cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations 8,687 4,511 Cash provided by (used in) operating activities from discontinued operations (5,130 ) 1,153 Cash provided by operating activities 3,557 5,664 Cash used in investing activities from continuing operations (3,745 ) (4,381 ) Cash provided by (used in) investing activities from discontinued operations 6 (1,275 ) Cash used in investing activities (3,739 ) (5,656 ) Cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1,437 (44 ) Net increase in cash 1,255 (36 ) Cash beginning of period 2,685 3,524 Cash end of period $ 3,940 $ 3,488

DIVERSICARE HEALTHCARE SERVICES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDAR

(In thousands)

For Three Months Ended September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net income (loss) $ (4,874 ) $ (24,596 ) $ (3,346 ) $ 415 $ (7,397 ) (Income) loss from discontinued

operations, net of tax 2,956 1,981 1,781 (3,109 ) 65 Income tax provision (benefit) (741 ) 17,312 (1,028 ) (774 ) (169 ) Interest expense 1,554 1,477 1,394 1,386 1,382 Depreciation and amortization 2,279 2,217 2,316 2,304 2,662 Debt retirement costs (a) — — — 267 — EBITDA 1,174 (1,609 ) 1,117 489 (3,457 ) EBITDA adjustments: Litigation contingency expense (b) — 3,100 — — 6,400 Severance expense (c) — 87 — 157 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,174 $ 1,578 $ 1,117 $ 646 $ 2,943 Lease expense (d) $ 13,251 $ 13,114 $ 13,115 $ 13,126 $ 12,060

(a) Represents non-recurring debt retirement costs related to the amendment of our debt agreements in December 2018. (b) Represents non-recurring expected costs associated with the DOJ investigation. (c) Represents non-recurring costs associated with severance expenses. (d) As management, we evaluate Adjusted EBITDA exclusive of lease expense, or Adjusted EBITDAR, as a financial valuation metric. For the three month period ended September 30, 2019, Adjusted EBITDAR is calculated below.

Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,174 Lease expense 13,251 Adjusted EBITDAR $ 14,425





DIVERSICARE HEALTHCARE SERVICES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) FOR DIVERSICARE HEALTHCARE

SERVICES, INC. COMMON SHAREHOLDERS TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS)

FOR DIVERSICARE HEALTHCARE SERVICES, INC. COMMON SHAREHOLDERS

(In thousands, except per share data)

For Three Months Ended September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net income (loss) $ (4,874 ) $ (24,596 ) $ (3,346 ) $ 415 $ (7,397 ) Adjustments: Litigation contingency expense (a) — 3,100 — — 6,400 Severance expense (b) — 87 — 157 — Debt retirement costs (c) — — — 267 — Tax impact of above adjustments (d) — (40 ) — (486 ) — Discontinued operations, net of tax 2,956 1,981 1,781 (3,109 ) 65 Adjusted net loss $ (1,918 ) $ (19,468 ) $ (1,565 ) $ (2,756 ) $ (932 ) Adjusted net income (loss) per common share Basic $ (0.30 ) $ (3.01 ) $ (0.24 ) $ (0.43 ) $ (0.15 ) Diluted $ (0.30 ) $ (3.01 ) $ (0.24 ) $ (0.43 ) $ (0.15 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 6,470 6,472 6,424 6,402 6,400 Diluted 6,470 6,472 6,424 6,402 6,400

(a) Represents non-recurring expected costs associated with the DOJ investigation. (b) Represents non-recurring costs associated with severance expenses. (c) Represents non-recurring debt retirement costs related to the amendment of our debt agreements in December 2018. (d) Represents tax provision for the cumulative adjustments for each period.

We have included certain financial performance and valuation measures in this press release, including EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDAR, and Adjusted Net income (loss), which are “non-GAAP financial measures” using accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP) and using adjustments to GAAP (non-GAAP). These non-GAAP measures are not measurements under GAAP. These measurements should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information contained in our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. We define EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted for loss (income) from discontinued operations, interest expense, debt retirement costs, income tax and depreciation and amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA adjusted for litigation contingency expense and severance expense. We define Adjusted EBITDAR as Adjusted EBITDA adjusted for rent expense. We define Adjusted Net income (loss) as Net income (loss) adjusted for debt retirement costs, litigation contingency expense, severance expense and income (loss) from discontinued operations.

Our measurements of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDAR, and Adjusted Net income (loss) may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. We have included information concerning EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Net income (loss) in this press release because we believe that such information is used by certain investors as measures of the Company’s historical performance. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Net income (loss) are important financial performance measurements because they eliminate certain nonrecurring start-up losses and separation costs. Our presentation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Net income (loss) should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items.

We have included Adjusted EBITDAR in this press release because we believe that such information is used by certain investors as measures of the Company’s valuation. We believe that Adjusted EBITDAR is an important financial valuation measure that is commonly used by our management, research analysts, investors, lenders and financial institutions, to compare the enterprise value of different companies in the healthcare industry, without regard to differences in capital structures and leasing arrangements. Adjusted EBITDAR is a financial valuation measure and is not displayed as a performance measure as it excludes rent expense, which is a normal and recurring operating expense. As such, our presentation of Adjusted EBITDAR, should not be construed as a financial performance measure.

DIVERSICARE HEALTHCARE SERVICES, INC.

SELECTED OPERATING STATISTICS

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 As of September 30,

2019

Occupancy (Note 2) Region

(Note 1) Licensed

Nursing

Beds

Note (4) Available

Nursing

Beds

Note (4) Skilled Nursing

Weighted

Average Daily

Census Licensed

Nursing

Beds Available

Nursing

Beds Medicare

Utilization 2019 Q3

Revenue

($ in millions) Medicare

Room and

Board

Revenue PPD

(Note 3) Medicaid

Room and

Board Revenue

PPD

(Note 3) Alabama 2,464 2,397 2,148 87.2 % 89.6 % 8.3 % $ 45.3 $ 438.29 $ 188.07 Kansas 464 464 382 82.4 % 82.4 % 9.7 % 7.7 439.13 175.05 Mississippi 1,039 1,004 880 84.7 % 87.7 % 11.8 % 18.8 427.58 189.74 Missouri 339 339 216 63.7 % 63.7 % 6.7 % 3.8 475.27 143.95 Ohio 561 551 446 79.5 % 80.9 % 12.1 % 12.4 477.57 197.64 Tennessee 617 551 437 70.8 % 79.3 % 12.6 % 9.9 450.30 202.54 Texas 1,845 1,662 1,176 63.7 % 70.7 % 5.2 % 20.8 535.04 146.19 Total 7,329 6,968 5,685 77.6 % 81.6 % 8.9 % $ 118.7 $ 454.52 $ 178.35 Note 1: The Alabama region includes nursing centers in Alabama and Florida. The Ohio region includes one nursing center in Indiana. Note 2: The number of Licensed Nursing Beds is based on the licensed capacity of the facility. The Company has historically reported its occupancy based on licensed nursing beds, and excludes a limited number of assisted living, independent living, and personal care beds. The number of Available Nursing Beds represents licensed nursing beds less beds removed from service. Available nursing beds is subject to change based upon the needs of the facilities, including configuration of patient rooms, common usage areas and offices, status of beds (private, semi-private, ward, etc.) and renovations. Occupancy is measured on a weighted average basis. Note 3: These Medicare and Medicaid revenue rates include room and board revenues, but do not include any ancillary revenues related to these patients. Note 4: The Licensed and Available Nursing Bed counts above include only licensed and available SNF beds.