Diversicare Completes Transaction to Exit the State of Kentucky

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (OTCQX: DVCR) today announced that effective August 30, 2019 it completed the transaction to transfer the operations of ten skilled nursing centers in Kentucky.

The Company has finalized an agreement with Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE: OHI) to amend its master lease to terminate operations of ten nursing facilities located in Kentucky, totaling approximately 885 skilled nursing beds, and to concurrently transfer operations to an operator selected by Omega. Diversicare no longer operates any skilled nursing centers in the State of Kentucky.

Jay McKnight, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “The decision to exit Kentucky after 25 years was not one that we took lightly. These facilities were staffed with and managed by a dedicated group of caregivers who are committed to providing high quality services to the patients and residents we served. We believe this transaction demonstrates our continued execution of our strategic portfolio efforts and our commitment to focusing on our operations in other regions.”

About Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc.

As of September 4, 2019, Diversicare provides long-term care services to patients in 62 skilled nursing and senior housing centers containing 7,329 licensed nursing beds. For additional information about the Company, visit Diversicare’s web site: www.DVCR.com .

