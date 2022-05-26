DIVERSIFIED SEARCH GROUP ANNOUNCES NEW MANAGING DIRECTOR, KAREN YETMAN REA

Seasoned Nonprofit recruiter expands the firm’s reach in the Pacific Northwest

PHILADELPHIA, PA, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Diversified Search Group, one of the fastest growing companies in the industry, has announced that Karen Yetman Rea has joined the firm’s Nonprofit practice as Managing Director. Based in Seattle, Yetman Rea brings deep capabilities in serving the needs of mission-driven clients in the social sector and broadens the firm’s reach in the Pacific Northwest.

Yetman Rea is a seasoned Executive Search professional with wide expertise in the social sector. She has worked with over 50 nonprofits, foundations, NGOs, and social enterprises since 2007. She has recruited numerous CEOs, Executive Directors, and programmatic experts for leading organizations, particularly in the Seattle Puget Sound and San Francisco Bay Area.

“Karen Yetman Rea is widely recognized for her deep expertise and dedication to mission-driven leadership,” said Aileen K. Alexander, Chief Executive Officer of Diversified Search Group. “She is an outstanding addition to our Nonprofit team and will add great value to clients seeking to find transformational leaders across the country.”

Before joining Koya Partners/Diversified Search Group, Yetman Rea worked for Vulcan, a mission-driven organization founded by the late Paul Allen, co-founder of Microsoft. She has worked across a broad range of issues including environmental conservation, climate change mitigation, global pandemics, social entrepreneurship, equitable access to education, nuclear nonproliferation, Middle East peace, global health, women’s rights, and social justice.

“We are thrilled to welcome Karen to the nonprofit practice. She is a seasoned executive search professional with a deep commitment to equity and will be a valuable partner to clients and candidates,” said Molly Brennan, Global Managing Partner, Nonprofit at Koya Partners/Diversified Search Group.

“The purpose driven approach of the nonprofit practice at Diversified Search Group is in total alignment with the work that I have loved doing over the course of my career,” said Yetman Rea. “I am absolutely thrilled to be joining a team of like-minded, passionate colleagues dedicated to equity-based hiring and supporting the impactful work of nonprofit, foundation and social enterprise clients.”

ABOUT DIVERSIFIED SEARCH GROUP

Purpose. Progress. Performance.

Diversified Search Group is the largest woman-founded and woman-led executive search firm in the world. For nearly five decades, we’ve been driven by purpose, progress, and performance. Consistently recognized by Forbes as one of the nation’s top retained executive search firms, Diversified Search Group is an industry leader in recruiting diverse, inclusive, and transformational leadership for clients. Deliberately different in our approach, the firm comprises a combination of specialty practices with deep industry expertise, harnessing their collective resources to identify new leaders to meet the needs of a changing world: Diversified Search, Alta Associates, BioQuest, Koya Partners, Grant Cooper, and Storbeck Search.

Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, Diversified Search Group operates in over a dozen offices nationwide and offers global services as the exclusive U.S. partner of AltoPartners, the international alliance of independent executive search firms. For more information, visit diversifiedsearchgroup.com.

