Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / DIVERSIFIED SEARCH GROUP ANNOUNCES NEW MANAGING DIRECTOR, KAREN YETMAN REA

DIVERSIFIED SEARCH GROUP ANNOUNCES NEW MANAGING DIRECTOR, KAREN YETMAN REA

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 24 mins ago

Seasoned Nonprofit recruiter expands the firm’s reach in the Pacific Northwest

PHILADELPHIA, PA, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Diversified Search Group, one of the fastest growing companies in the industry, has announced that Karen Yetman Rea has joined the firm’s Nonprofit practice as Managing Director. Based in Seattle, Yetman Rea brings deep capabilities in serving the needs of mission-driven clients in the social sector and broadens the firm’s reach in the Pacific Northwest.

Yetman Rea is a seasoned Executive Search professional with wide expertise in the social sector. She has worked with over 50 nonprofits, foundations, NGOs, and social enterprises since 2007. She has recruited numerous CEOs, Executive Directors, and programmatic experts for leading organizations, particularly in the Seattle Puget Sound and San Francisco Bay Area.

“Karen Yetman Rea is widely recognized for her deep expertise and dedication to mission-driven leadership,” said Aileen K. Alexander, Chief Executive Officer of Diversified Search Group. “She is an outstanding addition to our Nonprofit team and will add great value to clients seeking to find transformational leaders across the country.”

Before joining Koya Partners/Diversified Search Group, Yetman Rea worked for Vulcan, a mission-driven organization founded by the late Paul Allen, co-founder of Microsoft.  She has worked across a broad range of issues including environmental conservation, climate change mitigation, global pandemics, social entrepreneurship, equitable access to education, nuclear nonproliferation, Middle East peace, global health, women’s rights, and social justice.

“We are thrilled to welcome Karen to the nonprofit practice. She is a seasoned executive search professional with a deep commitment to equity and will be a valuable partner to clients and candidates,” said Molly Brennan, Global Managing Partner, Nonprofit at Koya Partners/Diversified Search Group.

“The purpose driven approach of the nonprofit practice at Diversified Search Group is in total alignment with the work that I have loved doing over the course of my career,” said Yetman Rea. “I am absolutely thrilled to be joining a team of like-minded, passionate colleagues dedicated to equity-based hiring and supporting the impactful work of nonprofit, foundation and social enterprise clients.”

 

ABOUT DIVERSIFIED SEARCH GROUP  

Purpose. Progress. Performance.  

Diversified Search Group is the largest woman-founded and woman-led executive search firm in the world. For nearly five decades, we’ve been driven by purpose, progress, and performance. Consistently recognized by Forbes as one of the nation’s top retained executive search firms, Diversified Search Group is an industry leader in recruiting diverse, inclusive, and transformational leadership for clients. Deliberately different in our approach, the firm comprises a combination of specialty practices with deep industry expertise, harnessing their collective resources to identify new leaders to meet the needs of a changing world: Diversified Search, Alta Associates, BioQuest, Koya Partners, Grant Cooper, and Storbeck Search.   

Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, Diversified Search Group operates in over a dozen offices nationwide and offers global services as the exclusive U.S. partner of AltoPartners, the international alliance of independent executive search firms.  For more information, visit diversifiedsearchgroup.com.  

CONTACT: Laine Funkhouser
Weber Shandwick
+1 212-445-8460
LFunkhouser@webershandwick.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.