DIVERSIFIED SEARCH GROUP ANNOUNCES NEW MANAGING DIRECTORS

Adding Seasoned Experts in Corporate, Education, and Nonprofit Practices

Philadelphia, PA, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Diversified Search Group, one of the fastest-growing companies in the executive search industry, announced today the appointment of three new Managing Directors, each adding to the firm’s deep capabilities in serving the needs of clients across key industries and sectors. Allen Chan joins the Corporate Practice, Lois Mufuka Martin joins the Education Practice, and Alicia Salerno has been promoted in the Nonprofit Practice.

“In the past year, Diversified Search Group has had unprecedented growth across our education, nonprofit and corporate practices,” said Aileen K. Alexander, Diversified Search Group’s CEO. “With the addition of Allen Chan and Lois Mufuka Martin as Managing Directors, and the promotion of Alicia Salerno to Managing Director, we are even better positioned to serve clients who are seeking to find transformational leaders in these key growth sectors.”

Allen Chan, Managing Director, Corporate Practice

Allen Chan brings more than 30 years of leadership experience to the firm and will be serving clients across the corporate sector, as well as providing leadership advisory services – in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Assessment and Strategy, CEO & Board Alignment, and Board Effectiveness and Governance. From 2012 to 2020, Chan served as the executive director of the Robertson Scholars Leadership Program. During his tenure, the program became one of the country’s preeminent undergraduate leadership programs. Chan has worked in a range of entrepreneurial, educational, corporate, and consulting organizations, including Booz, Allen & Hamilton, where he conducted and led studies for large corporations in strategy, operations, and business process re-design.

Lois Mufuka Martin, Managing Director, Education Practice

Lois Mufuka Martin joins the firm’s Education Practice having been active in Independent School search since 2017. She previously served as Vice President of Search & Consulting Services at CalWest Educators Placement—a California-based search firm focused on fostering equitable and inclusive hiring practices. She spent two decades in key nonprofit leadership roles including as Chief Volunteer Engagement Officer for the United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania, as CEO of the Pittsburgh-based Bethlehem Haven, a homeless services and housing organization for women, and as Community Fund Director at The United Way of Asheville and Buncombe County in Asheville, NC. She began her career as a social worker, children’s advocate, and as a community college transfer counselor for first-generation students.

Alicia Salerno, Managing Director, Nonprofit Practice

Alicia Salerno has extensive experience in leading searches for nonprofit organizations including Community Change, Food & Water Watch, and RAW Art Works. Her longstanding interest in the environment, social justice, and philanthropy will continue to guide her work in the firm’s nonprofit practice. She began her career in higher education, working in student recruitment, leadership, and training at Brown University, Providence College, University of Massachusetts (Dartmouth), and Salve Regina University. Salerno joined Koya Leadership Partners in 2016 which was subsequently acquired by Diversified Search Group.

About Diversified Search Group

Diversified Search Group (DSG) is one of the fastest-growing executive search firms and the largest woman-founded executive search firm in the world. Recognized by Forbes as one of the top-ten executive search firms in the nation, Diversified Search Group has focused on cultivating new leadership to meet the needs of an ever-changing world for nearly five decades. Diversified Search Group operates as a combination of specialty firms: Diversified Search, BioQuest, Koya Partners, Grant Cooper and Storbeck Search. With a diverse leadership team and deep expertise across a variety of industries and sectors, Diversified Search Group has forged a new path in identifying and recruiting transformative leaders for the future.

Diversified Search Group operates in over a dozen offices nationwide, is based in Philadelphia, PA, and has global reach as the exclusive U.S. partner of AltoPartners, an international alliance of independent executive search firms. For more information, visit diversifiedsearchgroup.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

CONTACT: Anne C. Malmud, Director of Public Relations Diversified Search Group +12155680419 anne.malmud@divsearch.com