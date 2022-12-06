A pioneer and icon in the executive search industry

Philadelphia, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Judith “Judee” M. von Seldeneck, founder and chair, Diversified Search Group, will be the recipient of the Most Admired CEOs Lifetime Achievement Award by the Philadelphia Business Journal, to be held Thursday, December 8, in Philadelphia.

Honorees were selected based on demonstrated agility and ingenuity in leading their organizations and represent a wide range of industries in the Greater Philadelphia region. Previously, von Seldeneck was recognized as a Philadelphia Business Journal Most Admired CEO in 2014.

“It is truly an honor to be recognized by the Philadelphia Business Journal, and to be among so many tremendous leaders,” von Seldeneck said. “The Philadelphia community has embraced us for nearly 50 years as we continue to partner with companies to find their next great leader and help them achieve their business goals. Our success is in no small part, because of the outstanding leadership, partnerships, and human capital in this region.”

Von Seldeneck, who was recently named to Forbes 50 Over 50 for 2022, leads the largest woman-founded executive search firm in the U.S. Von Seldeneck took the company she founded in 1974 through five successful acquisitions. The global firm has achieved unprecedented growth and is ranked as one of Forbes Top 10 Best Search firms, placing executives in the C-Suite, boardroom and education institutions. Diversified Search Group is the only top 10 executive search firm with a female CEO, Aileen K. Alexander, who was also recently honored by the Philadelphia Business Journal 2022 Women of Distinction.

Von Seldeneck is the recipient of numerous professional awards — including the William Penn Award, Philadelphia’s highest civic honor — and has been active on many public, private, and not-for-profit boards. She also co-founded the Forum of Executive Women, the largest association of women business leaders in Philadelphia. She previously served as chair of the Greater Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce and recently established the JVS Philadelphia Fund for Women, a multimillion-dollar fund that provides resources, capital and coaching to Philadelphia-based, women-owned startups and early-stage companies.

Learn more about Judith von Seldeneck and her 2022 Philadelphia Business Journal Most Admired CEO Lifetime Achievement Award on the Philadelphia Business Journal website.

ABOUT DIVERSIFIED SEARCH GROUP

Purpose. Progress. Performance.

Diversified Search Group (DSG) is the largest woman-founded and woman-led executive search firm in the U.S., and for nearly five decades, has been driven by purpose, progress, and performance. Consistently recognized by Forbes as one of the nation’s top retained executive search firms, DSG is an industry leader in recruiting diverse, inclusive, and transformational leadership for clients. The firm is deliberately different in its approach and is comprised of a combination of specialty practices with deep industry expertise, that together harness their collective resources to identify new leaders to meet the needs of our changing world: Diversified Search, Alta Associates, BioQuest, Koya Partners, Grant Cooper, and Storbeck Search.

Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, DSG operates in over a dozen offices nationwide and offers global services as the exclusive U.S. partner of AltoPartners, the international alliance of independent executive search firms. For more information, visit diversifiedsearchgroup.com.

ABOUT ALTOPARTNERS

Established in 2006, AltoPartners is a leading international alliance of retained executive search and leadership consulting firms that combines the reach of a global network with the local knowledge and entrepreneurial spirit of independent partners working together to find the client’s perfect candidate fit. Today the alliance covers 64 offices in 37 countries and is ranked in the Top 10 Global Search Firms.

The AltoPartners alliance has created a distinctive force in executive search worldwide, giving global coverage across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. For more information about the work we do and the countries we cover, please visit altopartners.com.

