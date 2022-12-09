Awards will be presented to six leaders of the Philadelphia Community

Philadelphia, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Judith “Judee” M. von Seldeneck, founder and chair, Diversified Search Group, will be the recipient of The Lifetime Achievement Award at the eighth annual Globy Awards, presented by Global Philadelphia Association, to be held December 12. The event brings together Philadelphia’s most innovative, globally-minded citizens and leaders.

“The Globy Awards recognize and honor Philadelphia’s leaders and innovative minds who contribute both locally and to our city’s global stature – from our prestigious educational institutions, brilliant businesses, vibrant communities, and beyond,” said Zabeth Teelucksingh, president of Global Philadelphia Association. “This year’s honorees continue this message, and we are pleased to distinguish each of their great work and accomplishments that go into preserving our region’s global heritage.”

A pioneer in the executive search industry, von Seldeneck has been identifying and placing senior-level executives around the country for more than four decades. Her road to executive search commenced in the early 1970s when she bought into a small Philadelphia firm established to find professional roles for women. Over the next several decades, von Seldeneck built Diversified Search Group into one of the top 10 executive search firms in the nation.

“I feel fortunate to have been part of a team that has built a global firm committed to creating equitable opportunities in leadership for nearly 50 years and has helped many businesses succeed and grow,” von Seldeneck says. “It is an honor to be recognized by Global Philadelphia among this esteemed group of leaders in our community.”

Recently named to Forbes 50 Over 50 for 2022, von Seldeneck is the recipient of numerous professional awards including the William Penn Award, Philadelphia’s highest civic honor. She has been active on many public, private, and not-for-profit boards, and co-founded the Forum of Executive Women, the largest association of women business leaders in Philadelphia. She recently established the JVS Philadelphia Fund for Women, a multimillion-dollar fund that provides capital, resources and coaching to Philadelphia-based, women-owned startups and early-stage companies. She has served as chair of The Greater Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce as well as chair for the Philadelphia Chapter of the National Association of Corporate Directors. She formerly served on the Comcast and NBC Universal Joint Diversity Council and as chairperson of the Women’s Advisory Council.

Learn more about Judith von Seldeneck and her 2022 Globy Lifetime Achievement Award on the Global Philadelphia Association website.

ABOUT DIVERSIFIED SEARCH GROUP

Purpose. Progress. Performance.

Diversified Search Group (DSG) is the largest woman-founded and woman-led executive search firm in the U.S., and for nearly five decades, has been driven by purpose, progress, and performance. Consistently recognized by Forbes as one of the nation’s top retained executive search firms, DSG is an industry leader in recruiting diverse, inclusive, and transformational leadership for clients. The firm is deliberately different in its approach and is comprised of a combination of specialty practices with deep industry expertise, that together harness their collective resources to identify new leaders to meet the needs of our changing world: Diversified Search, Alta Associates, BioQuest, Koya Partners, Grant Cooper, and Storbeck Search.

Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, DSG operates in over a dozen offices nationwide and offers global services as the exclusive U.S. partner of AltoPartners, the international alliance of independent executive search firms. For more information, visit diversifiedsearchgroup.com.

ABOUT ALTOPARTNERS

Established in 2006, AltoPartners is a leading international alliance of retained executive search and leadership consulting firms that combines the reach of a global network with the local knowledge and entrepreneurial spirit of independent partners working together to find the client’s perfect candidate fit. Today the alliance covers 64 offices in 37 countries and is ranked in the Top 10 Global Search Firms.

The AltoPartners alliance has created a distinctive force in executive search worldwide, giving global coverage across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. For more information about the work we do and the countries we cover, please visit altopartners.com.

CONTACT: Felicia Banks Diversified Search Group 2154355604 Felicia.banks@divsearch.com