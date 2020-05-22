Diversigen Inc. Selected by Nom Nom™ as the Preferred Provider for Metagenomics and Microbiome Sequencing and Analysis Services

ST. PAUL, Minn. and OAKLAND, Calif., May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Diversigen, Inc., a subsidiary of OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR), and Nom Nom™, a direct-to-consumer pet health brand, today announced that Nom Nom has selected Diversigen as their preferred provider for metagenomics and microbiome sequencing and analysis services. Diversigen will also serve as Nom Nom’s central lab for the generation of high quality microbiome data.

Nom Nom is dedicated to research and data analysis to enable continued improvement of the health of all pets. The company has published multiple peer-reviewed studies on the pet microbiome (“gut health”) including one of the largest pet microbiome studies to date in which scientists analyzed and characterized the bacteria living in the guts of 238 pets in an effort to better understand how these microbes affect pet health. Ongoing efforts are aimed at evaluating the intersection of nutrition, microbiome, and common clinical conditions such as allergic diseases and obesity in pets.

“The personalization of diet and synbiotic recommendations for pets is the next frontier in companion animal nutrition, and the microbiome should provide insights on individualized responses to diet and a possible opportunity to influence and monitor pet health. This collaboration accelerates advancement of the science of the pet microbiome,” said Justin Shmalberg DVM, DACVN, DACVSMR, a board-certified veterinary nutritionist™ and Chief Nutrition Officer of Nom Nom.

The selection of Diversigen will allow Nom Nom to take advantage of Diversigen’s science-driven high quality CLIA customized solutions for metagenomics sequencing, bioinformatics, and statistical analysis for the study of the microbiome. Diversigen has a strong track record of supporting microbiome-focused clinical trials for big pharma customers, as well as thought-leading microbiome-focused biotech companies. In addition, Diversigen offers unparalleled scientific bench strength to define and meet the evolving microbiome arena with experts representing over a century of microbiome experience, over 300 scientific publications with more than 100,000 citations.

“The cutting-edge shotgun metagenomic sequencing solutions that Diversigen has developed provide us with amazing resolution to advance pet health and increase our understanding of the role that the microbiome plays in a wide variety of health concerns,” said Ryan Honaker, PhD, Director of Microbiology at Nom Nom.

“The microbiome field is enormously complex,” said Joy Nassif, Vice-President, Services at Diversigen Inc. “It is critical to have strong, scientifically-validated methods to understand the dynamics of the microbiome. With the use of Diversigen’s science-driven solutions for metagenomics sequencing and analysis, we’ve seen first-hand how to rapidly advance our understanding of the microbiome of pets. Nom Nom is one of the leading direct-to-consumer pet health brands, and we are excited to work with them to help understand the microbes living in the guts of pets and how microbes affect pet health.”

