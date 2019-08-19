Diversity and Inclusion in Focus at LPL Financial’s Annual Advisor Conference

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LPL Financial LLC , a leading retail investment advisory (RIA) firm and independent broker-dealer, announced today that the firm has expanded its lineup of diversity and inclusion programming at this year’s annual advisor conference, Focus 2019. Advisors at this year’s event have access to more breakout sessions, networking events and personalized support than ever before, reflective of the firm’s ongoing commitment to helping advisors reach new cultural markets and create more inclusive practices.

Breakout sessions include advisor panel discussions, covering topics such as diversity as a growth driver and best practices for bringing on next generation women advisors.

Recognizing the value advisors place on building communities with other like-minded advisors, new networking opportunities are available this year, including those for LGBT advisors and allies and daughters who are taking over their family practice. The new events build on the range of small, large, formal and grassroots networking opportunities planned throughout the conference. An inclusion reception and daily lunch meetings are among those additional events, bringing advisors, their staff and LPL home office representatives together in continued advancement toward the goal of making LPL the most inclusive place for financial advisors in the industry.

Inclusive access

Advisors are able to access personalized support by visiting the Advisor Diversity and Inclusion booth, a new addition to the expo floor. Hosted by the team dedicated to advisor diversity and inclusion, advisors can get connected to new and enhanced tools and resources available to help them reach new markets and learn about LPL’s advisor communities.

The firm’s flagship events, Focus on Women and Focus on Inclusion, kicked off the conference on Sunday. The half-day Focus on Women symposium included roundtable discussions and best practices from top-producing LPL advisors. Focus on Inclusion featured a luncheon and workshop sessions designed to provide resources and support to advisors seeking to grow their business by authentically connecting with diverse investor segments.

“There are so many opportunities this year at Focus for advisors to learn more about the ways diversity and inclusion can be a strategic asset to drive growth,” said Kathleen Zemaitis, senior vice president, LPL Financial Advisor Diversity and Inclusion. “By continuously listening to the needs of our advisors, we are able to enhance our support to advisors so they are able to build meaningful connections with their clients.”

Over the past year, LPL designed ongoing opportunities for advisor feedback and input, leading to the development of enhanced programming and resources that support them as business owners and financial advisors.

LPL advisors provided input to help design a suite of tools and resources geared toward LGBT, Hispanic, African American and women investors.

Advisor Business Communities were launched in early 2019, providing opportunities for advisors from diverse groups to network with each other and LPL leaders, share best practices and connect to relevant LPL resources. As part of this initiative, the African American Business Community launched a private group on LinkedIn®, with other communities slated to follow suit.

The inaugural Advisor Inclusion Council was formed with 18 members, made up of LPL advisors, OSJs and program managers, who meet with LPL leaders regularly to discuss challenges and opportunities they face in their practices and to share ideas to shape the firm’s diversity and inclusion programming and resources.

Zemaitis said, “We have the opportunity and responsibility to be agents of positive change in our industry. We hope to empower our advisors in the work they do, helping more investors gain access to objective financial advice from a trusted advisor.”

