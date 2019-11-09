Divided and election-weary, Spain heads to the polls

A bitterly divided Spain goes to the polls on Sunday for its second parliamentary election in just over six months, likely to deliver an even more fragmented parliament with no clear winner and a sizeable showing by the far-right.
