Divided Uber board reaches peace with SoftBank, governance deal

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) – Uber Technologies Inc’s [UBER.UL] fractured board declared peace on Tuesday, attempting to put months of strife behind it by unanimously passing a series of measures to shore up corporate governance, bring in major investor SoftBank and diminish the power of former Chief Executive Travis Kalanick.
