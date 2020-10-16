Divorce lawyer and debuting author offers a blueprint for saving yourself, your money and your children during divorce

Breaking News
Marta J. Papa, J.D. releases ‘7 Secrets from the Divorce Whisperer’

ST. LOUIS, Mo., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — To guide people through the maelstrom of the legal process of divorce and help them be the architect of their new future, divorce lawyer Marta J. Papa, J.D. releases her debut book, “7 Secrets from the Divorce Whisperer: Saving Yourself, Your Money, and Your Children During Divorce” (published by Balboa Press).

 

When Papa’s own marriage was falling apart, she desperately looked for sources that would be compassionate, knowledgeable, uplifting and accessible all at the same time. She already knew the legal components of a divorce since she has been a divorce lawyer for several years, but she had not been prepared for the emotional toll in the process. This encouraged her to create a book that would normalize the stress, fear and heartbreak she was feeling.

 

“7 Secrets from the Divorce Whisperer” is based on three premises. It teaches parents how to save their children from devastating impact of parental conflict during divorce; educates couples about different methods of divorce that saves them thousands of dollars, and helps decrease their conflict during and after divorce; and empower divorcing families to stay in control of the decision-making process instead of handing their power to the legal system.

 

With this book, Papa hopes that parents would be mindful in protecting their children from the damaging impacts of the divorce by choosing to mediate instead of litigate. For more information on the book, you can visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/791185-7-secrets-from-the-divorce-whisperer.

 

“7 Secrets from the Divorce Whisperer”

By Marta J. Papa, J.D.

Hardcover | 5.5×8.5 in | 146 pages | ISBN 9781982228866

Softcover | 5.5×8.5 in | 146 pages | ISBN 9781982228859

E-Book | 146 pages | ISBN 9781982229191

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

Marta J. Papa, J.D. is a divorce lawyer and mediator with a postgraduate degree in marriage and family therapy from the prestigious Menninger Institute. Utilizing her more than 30 years of experience, she has helped over 14,000 couples divorce in an amicable way, focusing on their future and their children’s happiness instead of rehashing the past. With over 14 publications, 25 speaker appearances, and 15 certifications, memberships and awards, Marta Papa is an expert in family mediation. She has been featured in the Wall Street Journal, Time Magazine, The Post-Dispatch and Marie Claire, in addition to receiving recognition locally for her educational programs teaching mediations.

Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 844-682-1282 today.

