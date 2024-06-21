Projects to include larger-than-life ‘troll’ sculpture by Thomas Dambo and an artist-in-residence program

Raleigh, N.C., June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Dix Park Conservancy (DPC) today announced a major privately-funded initiative focused on developing and showcasing international-caliber art projects across the park’s 308-acre grounds. The initiative will include both local and globally known talents as well as innovative collaborations with the City of Raleigh and other organizations that have made the region a widely acclaimed arts destination.

“At Dix Park Conservancy, we are committed to building and celebrating community, and nothing does that quite like the joy of experiencing art together,” said DPC CEO Janet Cowell. “We look forward to collaborating with artists and arts organizations of all kinds to add to our region’s impressive arts portfolio and to maximize the potential of our unique space. Dix Park believes in art for everyone.”

Projects on the horizon include:

Thomas Dambo trolls – DPC will feature two troll sculptures by internationally renowned artist Thomas Dambo. Considered the world’s leading recycle artist, Dambo’s trolls are made of reclaimed wood and have attracted a following around the globe. At Dix Park, Dambo will work with a team including local carpenters and volunteers to build and install the two trolls (one large and one small) in October 2025.

Poetry project with NC Poet Laureate: DPC is developing a public poetry project with Jaki Shelton Green, the first African American and third woman to be named as NC Poet Laureate.

Artist Studio in Residence – DPC will partner with the Office of Raleigh Arts to develop an Artist in Residence Program based in one of the park’s renovated historic buildings. The program will be geared for artists who live or work in North Carolina; especially those interested in environmental art, land art, environmental stewardship, and working in natural materials. It’s slated to launch later in 2024.

Marking the announcement is the public opening of “Attun”, a major installation by visiting sculptor DeWitt Godfrey. Composed of 80 steel cylinders, “Attun” stands 18 feet tall and about 150 feet long. “I am moved that my work will be part of this special, reimagined space for the diverse communities of Raleigh,” Godfrey said.

Additional upcoming art installations include sculptures from Lamar Whidbee, Mark Reigelman II, and a poem from Johnny Lee Chapman for the Gipson Play Plaza. The Conservancy is also in talks with the Raleigh Fine Arts Society for a future sculpture. Each piece will be uniquely suited to enhance the natural landscape and history of Dix Park. More details on these and other exciting projects will follow in the coming weeks and months.

“Art for Everyone”

DPC will develop and present an array of ambitious artistic experiences, from large-scale installations to intimate events, designed to enhance the park as a welcoming and stimulating gathering place for people and ideas. The work aligns with the Dix Park Master Plan, approved in 2019, which includes “arts and culture” as one of six programming “themes”. The park is situated on lush rolling hills overlooking bustling downtown Raleigh. The land previously hosted a plantation, a Civil War encampment and a pioneering mental health hospital. The setting and history make it a particularly interesting place to develop and display art.

Art projects already existing or in progress at the park include the Sunflower Power Poles, a creative infrastructure collaboration between North Carolina artist Thomas Sayre and Duke Energy, and murals by Christopher Holt and Spclsigns. Previous art installations included Jorge Marín’s traveling exhibition, Wings of the City in 2021 and 2022, and Light the Woods with Sound in 2018.

“We envision art at Dix Park as diverse, imaginative, enlightening and collaborative,” says Marjorie Hodges, chair of the Dix Park Conservancy Art Task Force. “We whole-heartedly support the City of Raleigh’s effort to leverage the power of art and we are already partnering with other organizations in our region’s robust arts ecosystem.”

“Smithsonian of the South”

Often called the “Smithsonian of the South,” Raleigh is home to a dynamic arts community. The arts initiative at Dix Park will expand the palette of that community, prioritizing partnerships and connection.

Over the last two years, DPC has partnered with Artsplosure and others to develop the acclaimed “Raleigh’s smallest park” mural and installation (at the corner of West and Hillsborough) as well as a wayfinding mural along the Rocky Branch Greenway Tunnel. As 2023 ticked into 2024, DPC’s Janet Cowell and Nick Neptune joined Artsplosure as Honorary Chairs of WRAL’s First Night Raleigh celebration.

“We love Raleigh and all its burgeoning creativity. Now we see Dix Park coming online as a hub and catalyst for ambitious arts projects, and are thrilled to be a part of it. This is going to be great for everyone from all over the city – we couldn’t be more excited,” says Cameron Laws, Artsplosure’s creative director.

About Dix Park Conservancy

The City of Raleigh owns and operates Dorothea Dix Park. Dix Park Conservancy is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that exists to support the City in its efforts, serve as its philanthropic and community engagement partner, and ensure the creation and long-term success of Dorothea Dix Park as a place for everyone – a transformative public space for community, health, and celebration that will enrich our quality of life in North Carolina.

