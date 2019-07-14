Djokovic beats Federer in Wimbledon epic to win fifth title

Novak Djokovic again proved the toughest of nuts for Roger Federer to crack as he repelled everything the Swiss could throw at him to claim his fifth Wimbledon title in the first All England Club final to be decided by a tiebreaker on Sunday.
