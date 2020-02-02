Novak Djokovic endured a fierce challenge to his Melbourne Park reign before overhauling Dominic Thiem 6-4 4-6 2-6 6-3 6-4 on Sunday to clinch an eighth Australian Open crown and reclaim the world number one ranking.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Police shoot man after London stabbing incident described as terrorism - February 2, 2020
- Factbox: Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic - February 2, 2020
- Djokovic edges Thiem in thriller to clinch eighth Australian Open - February 2, 2020